If you fall on the type-A end of the spectrum, chances are you feel overwhelmed from time to time — okay, maybe a little more than time to time. Overthinking is your cardio, planning is your meditation and color coding is your hobby; you find yourself perpetually busy, confused by the type-B people who can just “chill”. You love the idea of relaxation, but don’t quite know where to start. Sound familiar?

As strange as it may sound, you may need a little extra weight to lighten your mental load. While weighted blankets are typically associated with wintertime, this Kendall Jenner-approved blanket is designed to be used all year round! It’s cool, breathable and perfect for summer!

This science-backed weighted blanket is made with 100% chemical-free cotton and filled with lead-free glass beads. The beads are sewn into pockets within each quilted square, so you don’t have to worry about the beads sliding around while you flip from your back to your side. Phew! That said, you probably won’t toss and turn much at night once you start using this blanket.

A 15 or 20-pound weight covering your body not only feels like a hug, but it helps you sleep, too! According to Kendall Jenner, it “helps with feeling calm” and is like “a good cuddle”, two things bound to make you snooze. Penn Medicine found that weighted blankets can alleviate symptoms of anxiety, ADHD and sleep disorders, among other things, making them a practical addition to your relaxation station. And one that doesn’t make you sweat? Major brownie points!

There aren’t any fillers, toxic chemicals, synthetics or polyester-derived materials in this blanket, either — it’s a clean, chemical-free way to relax and unwind after a long day. The cocoon-like blanket comes in different sizes, weights and colors, so you’re guaranteed to find one that fits your home aesthetic! Plus, since it’s machine washable and dryer safe, it couldn’t be easier to care for.

One passionate reviewer titled her review “The best gift I could have ever given myself” and called this blanket “a self-care must-have”, later stating, “I was struggling with falling and staying asleep. I can’t remember falling asleep the first night I used this blanket. For the first time in months, I simply went to bed and fell asleep. And somehow they made the blanket so you don’t overheat – it is still the middle of summer here in central Texas and I don’t notice any extra warmth when compared to a standard blanket – AMAZING!!”

Get the Baloo 15-Pound Weighted Blanket for $199 on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 3, 2024, but are subject to change.

