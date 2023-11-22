Curl Up in Cozy Comfort With These Celeb-Favorite Blankets

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Wrap yourself like a present this holiday season! Stay warm and cozy curled up in blankets that feel as soft as snow. Below are five blankets beloved by the stars, so you know they’re the best of the best!
From weighted blankets to throw blankets, these comfy coverings make great gifts for the holidays. Get ready to relax and unwind under these celeb-approved blankets!
Chrissy Teigen: Barefoot Dreams Blanket
Chrissy Teigen highly recommends the cult-favorite Barefoot Dreams blankets. “If you are struggling with a Christmas gift for someone, just get them a barefoot dreams blanket,” the Cravings cookbook author tweeted in 2019. “I use mine 365. It stretches and wraps over your shoulders and feet nothing else compares.” Everything from Barefoot Dreams is buttery soft!
Kendall Jenner: Baloo Weighted Blanket
Kendall Jenner included this Baloo weighted blanket in the Poosh Holiday Gift Guide: “I love a weighted blanket. It helps with anxiety and feeling calm. Curling up with one and watching a movie is my favorite — like a good cuddle.”
Tayshia Adams: Abound Chunky Knit Blanket
During an Amazon Livestream, Tayshia Adams this chunky chenille blanket. ““I actually screamed when I got this because this chunky knit blanket is insane,” the former Bachelorette said. “I think this is an amazing gift to give somebody for the holidays because it is so soft and I can’t see anybody not wanting to snuggle up in this almost immediately. It does come extremely packed up, and the second that you let it out, it kind of breathes a lot of life into this blanket. It’s gorgeous!”
JoJo Fletcher: BlanQuil Weighted Blanket
In 2018, JoJo Fletcher and hubby Jordan Rodgers took to Instagram to gush about the BlanQuil weighted blanket. “I’m not kidding you, this is the greatest thing I have ever felt in my entire life,” the former Bachelorette said.
Gwyneth Paltrow: HigherDOSE Infrared Sauna Blanket
Gwyneth Paltrow shared her wellness picks on Goop, including this infrared sauna blanket: “I’m doing an infrared sauna as often as I can, all in service of healing. A side benefit is my skin, which makes me happy—and makes me want to double down on skin care even more. Let’s make 2021 the year of never needing makeup, people!
