It’s officially cuffing season! Light those candles, sip those pumpkin spice lattes and throw on those sweats. It’s time to get cozy! Our favorite way to stay warm at home is by curling up under a comfy blanket and cuddling with that special someone. And if there’s one celebrity who knows about setting the scene for romance, it’s former Bachelorette Tayshia Adams. The TV host just took to Amazon Live to share some of her decor ideas for creating a zen home, and we seriously swooned over this chenille crochet blanket.

“I actually screamed when I got this because this chunky knit blanket is insane,” Adams said. “I think this is an amazing gift to give somebody for the holidays because it is so soft and I can’t see anybody not wanting to snuggle up in this almost immediately. It does come extremely packed up, and the second that you let it out, it kind of breathes a lot of life into this blanket. It’s gorgeous!”

Adams added, “It kind of reminds me of a Barefoot Dreams blanket. This waffle knit is really, really, really pretty. It’s, like, an ivory, so I feel like this also kind of goes with any color couch you may have or any kind of design aspect you might have in your house. This I might actually use in my office on one of my chairs, kind of drape it. It’s a really good gift to give somebody who just moved into a new apartment or you can use it on your bed! It’s a good movie-watching blanket. For the price point, I think it’s a really good piece to be giving. It’s a heavy weighted blanket that is going to make you warm and cozy when the fire is coming.”

We totally agree with Adams — this Abound Chunky Knit Blanket Throw makes the perfect gift for the holidays (or any occasion!). It’s even wrapped with a satin bow! Hand-knit with super soft chenille fabric, this comfy blanket looks so luxe. You can use it as a comforter on your bed or a throw on your couch! Machine washable with no shedding, this chunky blanket is also easy to clean. Available in eight colors, this throw will instantly elevate your home decor with its woven texture. That’s a wrap on this gorgeous gift!

