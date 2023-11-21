Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It’s officially the time of year when parties and social gatherings pile up like snow. Getting dressed up is fun – except when you’re feeling uninspired with your outfits. To add a little oomph to your style, a new accessory (or three) is essential.

Whether shopping for yourself or for a friend, these accessories are sure to add a festive twist to any look. They are perfect for a cocktail party, hot chocolate party or both — we won’t judge. Plus, many of these pieces can be worn together to create multiple looks — so mix and match to your heart’s content! Read on for our top winter accessory picks!

Jewelry

1. Nothing says festive quite like gold and green jewelry. These dazzling linear drop earrings pair perfectly with a black or red sweater.

2. Silver jewelry lovers, we’ve got you covered. If you’re looking for a delicate and simplistic piece, this necklace is for you.

3. Why buy one ring when wearing multiple is in style? Get three stackable rings on Amazon to hold your hot cocoa with elegant-looking hands. Bonus: they’re on sale!

4. Kendra Scott jewelry is a crowd-pleaser, every time! The classic cherry red and emerald green necklaces are 23% off right now!

Related: 20 Cozy Cardigans to Emulate the Rich Mom Look Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. I have dreams of becoming a rich stay-at-home mom. Along with having all the time in the world for myself (and my kids, of course), I just imagine all of the cozy, posh outfits I’ll traipse around the […]

Scarves and Hats

5. You’ve got to show up to the party warm. Choose from 36 (yes, 36) different varieties of this festive plaid scarf.

6. Try a fashionable set of white-as-snow earmuffs and knit winter gloves. And don’t worry, the gloves have touchscreen fingers so you can snap selfies with ease!

7. Almost 30,000 people agree that this pom pom beanie deserves 5 stars. With 118 colors to choose from, you’re certain to find your new winter fave.

8. If pom poms aren’t your style, check out this cozy North Face beanie made from recycled yarns. It’s the perfect accessory or gift for eco-conscious fashionistas!

Bags

9. Move over, little black bag: a leather, merlot-colored purse is in town. This shoulder bag doubles as a crossbody, making it the perfect accompaniment for multiple styles.

10. Look no further than a chic bag which actually fits over a winter jacket — without looking bulky!

11. For when you need a larger bag, this designer-looking purse can fit all of your essentials. The sophisticated bag will store all of your party go-tos: makeup, small gifts, a bottle of champagne — whatever floats your boat!

12. A shimmery gold purse might be the only accessory needed. It shines on its own, but will turn heads with a small gold necklace and earrings.

Shoes

13. Trudge through the snow in style. These water-resistant boots will have you ready to brave the elements. Plus, they’re 30% off!

14. Show up to your next gathering with these chunky Sorel boots. You’re sure to be asked how such stylish boots are so comfortable!

15. Sometimes, all you want are cozy shoes to wear around the house. Check out these faux fur-lined clogs for a seasonal fashion statement!

16. When looking for sleek winter boots, Sperry is the first brand to come to mind. Best of all, Sperry wool boots are on sale for a deal you can’t miss. Get the $110 boots for just $36 this Black Friday!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: Master List: The Best Early Black Friday Deals Available Now Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Black Friday 2023 has already begun! Due to the absolute madness that befalls the shopping holiday year after year, so many retailers have already dropped their November mega-deals, giving us extra time to shop. We’ll set you up […]