If you’ve ever had the chance to catch Wicked on Broadway, you know it’s an absolute spectacle to behold. It’s also a new film on the way starring Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo. But no matter who you’ve seen playing Elphaba, you’ve undoubtedly noticed that despite her green skin, she’s positively glowing. You can get the same glow based on the exact finishing powder shade used on Broadway thanks to a new limited edition collection from Patrick Starrr’s ONE/SIZE beauty brand.

The ONE/SIZE X Wicked Spotlight Highlighter is just one part of the ONE/SIZE X Wicked collection, which includes a palette, a makeup brush resembling Elphaba’s broomstick, and a beautiful glittery setting spray. But we can’t get enough of this highlighter, which definitely lives up to what it promises.

This gorgeous powder highlighter is just $34, and it’s meant to melt into your skin while reflecting light and giving a warm champagne glow. Its butter textureis soft enough to blend into your skin, and it uses spherical silica to diffuse imperfections and balance any extra oil your skin may be making.

If you’ve been seeking a new highlighter but wasn’t sure what to choose, now’s a good time to lock in your Wicked version. There are only limited quantities, and everything from the packaging to the shade here is absolutely perfect if you’re a Wicked fan, or even if you aren’t. Maybe you’ll even wear it to the next time you see the show on Broadway or in the theater for a nice meta moment.

