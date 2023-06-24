Sydney Sweeney Swears by This Palette to Sculpt and Highlight the Face

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Even stunning natural beauties like Sydney Sweeney rely on makeup to enhance features and put their best faces forward! The Euphoria star has gained a ton of viral attention from her breakout role as Cassie in the HBO show, as well as her memorable appearance in the first season of The White Lotus and recent star turn in the film Reality.

Of course, many of Us are eager to know her beauty routine secrets and how she remains gorgeous seemingly 24/7. Luckily, we did get a glimpse a few years back in a video she created with Vogue — and we decided to revisit her routine and pick out any pointers we missed the first time around. What instantly stood out to Us is the sculpting palette she uses to amp up her aesthetic!

Get the Charlotte Tilbury Filmstar Bronze & Glow Contour Duo with free shipping for $68 at Nordstrom!

This palette from Charlotte Tilbury offers two different powders — one bronzy shade for contouring, plus a light shimmery shade to use as a highlight. The combo is matched perfectly and is suitable for light to medium skin tones. With the contour hue, you’re able to build how dark you want the bronzer to appear to better match your skin tone, or simply use a lighter wand or fluffier brush if you have a fairer complexion. Start by applying the contour color just underneath the cheekbones on the sides of your face, at the top of your forehead and along your jawline. This will give your face a more sculpted vibe that can even help you look slimmer and more streamlined. Once that’s complete, follow it up by using the highlight along the top of the cheekbones and on the tip of the nose — and you’re all set!

Having the contour and highlight in one convenient palette is incredible and makes it ideal for travel! In fact, Sweeney herself claims that this product helps her makeup bag stay as compact as possible, and she also uses both colors as a radiant eyeshadow combo. As an added bonus, this popular palette is used to create her signature “soft glam” look, and we think it works beautifully. Shoppers agree that the Charlotte Tilbury palette has made their makeup routines easy and seamless, and also add it’s fantastic for contour beginners. There’s a reason stars adore Charlotte Tilbury, and we’re completely committed to the luxe line of makeup magic!

