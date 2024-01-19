Your account
This $5 Drugstore Highlighter Been My Go-To for Over 5 Years

By
Close up of a beautiful woman getting glammed by professional makeup artist
Getty Images

I hate to start aging myself, but it’s now been five years since I’ve graduated college (insert the mind-blown emoji). From thick, cakey makeup to natural and glowy, my beauty routine since 2019 has evolved exponentially (thank goodness), but there’s one product that’s stuck by my side through it all — and believe it or not, it’s $5. The product that’s weathered each and every aesthetic evolution I’ve gone through is the Wet n Wild MegaGlo Highlighting Powder — my everyday go-to for shimmer and shine.

There’s plenty to love about this product, but I think the reason this highlighter has been able to go the distance because of its buildable formula. Whether I’ve wanted a brilliant glow that you can’t miss or a natural glisten (how I wear it now), it’s adapted seamlessly. What creates the buildable formulation is the highlighter’s micro-fine pearls, which are fine enough to seamlessly blend in with the rest of your makeup. It also contains vitamin E, murumuru seed butter, shea butter and argan oil, so it’s healthy on the skin.

blonde haired woman wearing makeup
Olivia Hanson
Get the Wet n Wild MegaGlo Highlighting Powder (Originally $6) for just $5 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change.

While the highlighting powder comes in several beautiful colors, the shade that I repurchase is Golden Flower Crown. As the name suggests, the highlighter is golden-toned and I would rate it a medium pigment — where there’s just enough coverage to give you some bright shine, and it’s light enough to feel natural. To achieve this natural glow, I apply a light layer of the highlighter in a few different places to enhance where the sun would naturally reflect on my face. I use a large makeup brush to apply on my upper cheek bone, and a smaller brush to apply it on my upper eyelid, nose and cupid’s bow.

But I’m not the only one who shares a longstanding love for this highlighter — over 20,000 Amazon shoppers have given it a five-star rating, dishing on their obsession. One shopper who trusted the highlighter enough to use it on their wedding day said it was their “wedding day radiance secret.”

“It gave my cheeks the perfect flush of shimmer,” they said. “The blend of pink and rose gold was pure magic, capturing the light in all the right ways. A touch of glam that lasted from ‘I do’ to the last dance. Wet n Wild, you made me a glowing bride!”

The small .19 ounce package lasts me at least one year, which is wildly impressive for a $5 item. In my five years of use, this highlighter has truly never let me down. If you’ve been looking for a highlighter that will grow with you, I highly suggest you try this one.

