I hate to start aging myself, but it’s now been five years since I’ve graduated college (insert the mind-blown emoji). From thick, cakey makeup to natural and glowy, my beauty routine since 2019 has evolved exponentially (thank goodness), but there’s one product that’s stuck by my side through it all — and believe it or not, it’s $5. The product that’s weathered each and every aesthetic evolution I’ve gone through is the Wet n Wild MegaGlo Highlighting Powder — my everyday go-to for shimmer and shine.

There’s plenty to love about this product, but I think the reason this highlighter has been able to go the distance because of its buildable formula. Whether I’ve wanted a brilliant glow that you can’t miss or a natural glisten (how I wear it now), it’s adapted seamlessly. What creates the buildable formulation is the highlighter’s micro-fine pearls, which are fine enough to seamlessly blend in with the rest of your makeup. It also contains vitamin E, murumuru seed butter, shea butter and argan oil, so it’s healthy on the skin.

Get the Wet n Wild MegaGlo Highlighting Powder (Originally $6) for just $5 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change.

While the highlighting powder comes in several beautiful colors, the shade that I repurchase is Golden Flower Crown. As the name suggests, the highlighter is golden-toned and I would rate it a medium pigment — where there’s just enough coverage to give you some bright shine, and it’s light enough to feel natural. To achieve this natural glow, I apply a light layer of the highlighter in a few different places to enhance where the sun would naturally reflect on my face. I use a large makeup brush to apply on my upper cheek bone, and a smaller brush to apply it on my upper eyelid, nose and cupid’s bow.

But I’m not the only one who shares a longstanding love for this highlighter — over 20,000 Amazon shoppers have given it a five-star rating, dishing on their obsession. One shopper who trusted the highlighter enough to use it on their wedding day said it was their “wedding day radiance secret.”

“It gave my cheeks the perfect flush of shimmer,” they said. “The blend of pink and rose gold was pure magic, capturing the light in all the right ways. A touch of glam that lasted from ‘I do’ to the last dance. Wet n Wild, you made me a glowing bride!”

The small .19 ounce package lasts me at least one year, which is wildly impressive for a $5 item. In my five years of use, this highlighter has truly never let me down. If you’ve been looking for a highlighter that will grow with you, I highly suggest you try this one.

See it: Wet n Wild MegaGlo Highlighting Powder (Originally $6) for just $5 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? See more from Wet n Wild here, and don’t forget to check out Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

<figure> <img src="https://mfgfeed.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/foundation-brush-usweekly1.jpg%22" alt="highest-rated foundation brush"> <figcaption></figcaption> </figure><div class="section-description full-intro"><span>Whether you’re a makeup novice or a veteran, you know that foundation is the key to creating a perfect look. It’s the one makeup product that will give you an even, flawless finish, and getting the perfect finish can be tricky. Having the right makeup brushes can literally make or break your makeup look. And when it comes to foundation, nothing beats a good foundation brush. A good foundation brush will help you apply your foundation evenly and blend it perfectly into your skin. But with so many foundation brushes to choose from, how do you know which one is the best?</span> <span>To make it easier for you, we have rounded up the top foundation brushes of 2023 and provided tips on how to choose the right brush for your particular skin type and makeup routine. Continue reading to know more!</span></div><div class="buying-guide-list"><div class="bg-widget-list-wrap"><div class="toc-title">Comparing the Finest Foundation Brushes in 2023</div><ul class="bg-widget-list"><li><a href="https://mfgfeed.com/feed/review#keshima_foundation_brush">KESHIMA Foundation Brush</a></li><li><a href="https://mfgfeed.com/feed/review#daubigny_foundation_brush">Daubigny Foundation Brush</a></li><li><a href="https://mfgfeed.com/feed/review#lamora_foundation_brush">Lamora Foundation Brush</a></li><li><a href="https://mfgfeed.com/feed/review#real_techniques_foundation_brush">Real Techniques Foundation Brush</a></li><li><a href="https://mfgfeed.com/feed/review#wet_n_wild_foundation_brush">Wet n Wild Foundation Brush</a></li></ul></div></div> <h2>Comparing the Finest Foundation Brushes in 2023</h2> <div> <h3><a rel="nofollow" href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00JLAOP3S?maas=maas_adg_api_586679953635313268_macro_1_124&ref_=aa_maas&aa_adgroupid=adv_pg-136691_B00JLAOP3S&aa_campaignid=adv_pub-01g9pywskec40w4z3f1fcm3wqy-19&aa_creativeid=UNKNOWN?tag=advon-usw-20">KESHIMA Foundation Brush</a> - Best Overall</h3> <figure><a rel="nofollow" href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00JLAOP3S?maas=maas_adg_api_586679953635313268_macro_1_124&ref_=aa_maas&aa_adgroupid=adv_pg-136691_B00JLAOP3S&aa_campaignid=adv_pub-01g9pywskec40w4z3f1fcm3wqy-19&aa_creativeid=UNKNOWN?tag=advon-usw-20"><img src="http://mfgfeed.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/keshima-usweekly.jpg%22" alt="foundation brush review"></a></figure> <div><span>The KESHIMA Foundation Brush is the perfect tool for achieving a flawless makeup look. This brush's head is perfect for buffing and blending, delivering even and streak-free applications each time. It is made with premium quality materials that make it soft and easy to use. These synthetic fibers do not absorb foundation into the brush itself and are easily cleaned. Plus, this brush is made to prevent shedding, increasing its longevity and reliability. </span> <span>This brush is an ideal choice when looking for an effective foundation brush. It works with all types of foundations including liquid, powder, mineral, and cream. This makes it very versatile and able to suit a range of different scenarios. Also, its flat head makes it extremely easy to use and get used to how to use it for optimal results. This is also our top overall choice owing to the super dense bristles and patch-free application it offers to its users. </span></div> <div class="align-wrap"><div class="pros"><div class="title">Pros</div><div class="subtitle"><ul> <li><span>Gives a flawless finish with no streaking</span></li> <li><span>Ideal for building up to full coverage </span></li> <li><span>Soft and easy to use</span></li> <li><span>No shedding of bristles</span></li> </ul> </div></div><div class="cons"><div class="title">Cons</div><div class="subtitle"><ul> <li><span>Can become "crunchy" after washing</span></li> </ul> </div></div></div> </div> <div> <h3><a rel="nofollow" href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07LBNV469/?tag=advon-usw-20">Daubigny Foundation Brush</a> - Best Blending</h3> <figure><a rel="nofollow" href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07LBNV469/?tag=advon-usw-20"><img src="http://mfgfeed.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/daubigny-usweekly.jpg%22" alt="foundation brush review"></a></figure> <div><span>The Daubigny Foundation Brush offers a unique solution for quick and flawless makeup application. With its petal-shaped design, it is easy to get a solid grip on the brush and the bonus protective case keeps it free from outside dust and pollution. To add to that, its 60mm super-large brush lets you achieve a perfect, poreless finish in just 10 seconds.</span> <span>The brush bristles are dense yet soft and do not absorb or waste products, allowing for a smooth, even application of various cosmetics including powder, liquid, cream, blush, and foundation. A small amount of product on the brush is all that is needed to create a natural, poreless coverage.</span> <span>This foundation brush looks great as a gift with its beautiful box and round protective case and is an excellent choice for anyone looking for a high-quality makeup tool. Its long-lasting build means you won't have any shedding or other performance issues. Additionally, customers can trust that they are receiving the best possible support service when they purchase this product. </span></div> <div class="align-wrap"><div class="pros"><div class="title">Pros</div><div class="subtitle"><ul> <li><span>A little product goes a long way</span></li> <li><span>Soft, tightly packed bristles</span></li> <li><span>Smooth foundation application </span></li> <li><span>Blends beautifully and evenly</span></li> </ul> </div></div><div class="cons"><div class="title">Cons</div><div class="subtitle"><ul> <li><span>Not as soft as more expensive brushes</span></li> </ul> </div></div></div> </div> <div> <h3><a rel="nofollow" href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B018FYTG70/?tag=advon-usw-20">Lamora Foundation Brush</a> - Best for Smooth Application</h3> <figure><a rel="nofollow" href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B018FYTG70/?tag=advon-usw-20"><img src="http://mfgfeed.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/lamora-usweekly.jpg%22" alt="foundation brush review"></a></figure> <div><span>The Lamora Foundation Brush is a great brush for applying cream, liquid, and powder makeup. Its superior synthetic bristles are incredibly soft and silky, picking up and blending in the foundation evenly with no streaking or patchiness. The flat shape is ideal for buffing and stippling products into the skin, and the brush does not absorb excessive amounts of product like other brushes often do.</span> <span>The overall design of this brush ensures perfect makeup application every time. The black wooden handle is comfortable to hold, providing a steady base to apply products. This makes it easy to get the perfect airbrushed finish — no matter how light or heavy-duty your makeup routine is. They even provide a 30-day “better than money back” guarantee, adding an extra layer of security when purchasing the brush.</span></div> <div class="align-wrap"><div class="pros"><div class="title">Pros</div><div class="subtitle"><ul> <li><span>Easy to use and comfortable to hold</span></li> <li><span>Soft and distributes product evenly</span></li> <li><span>Makes application smoother </span></li> <li><span>Can be used for touch-ups on the go </span></li> </ul> </div></div><div class="cons"><div class="title">Cons</div><div class="subtitle"><ul> <li><span>Can be difficult to clean</span></li> </ul> </div></div></div> </div> <div> <h3><a rel="nofollow" href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B007O7AZBG/?tag=advon-usw-20">Real Techniques Foundation Brush</a> - Most Ergonomic</h3> <figure><a rel="nofollow" href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B007O7AZBG/?tag=advon-usw-20"><img src="http://mfgfeed.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/real-techniques-usweekly.jpg%22" alt="foundation brush review"></a></figure> <div><span>The Real Techniques Foundation Brush is the perfect tool for achieving an even and streak-free application of liquid makeup. With its large, domed shape, users can buff and blend out makeup effortlessly and with great precision. The brush head is great for precise application, allowing users to achieve medium to full coverage with ease.</span> <span>The brush is easy to use and lightweight due to its extended aluminum ferrule, and for added convenience, it has been color coded. The brush is ideally used with cream or liquid foundations and can help create a flawless finish. Its luxurious bristles are smooth and dense, enabling users to seamlessly buff and blend out the foundation with ease. The comfortable grip makes it easy to use for longer periods of time, ensuring an even and accurate look all over your face.</span></div> <div class="align-wrap"><div class="pros"><div class="title">Pros</div><div class="subtitle"><ul> <li><span>Vegan and cruelty-free</span></li> <li><span>Easy to grip, ergonomic handle</span></li> <li><span>Perfect for medium to full coverage</span></li> <li><span>Soft and helps in blending</span></li> </ul> </div></div><div class="cons"><div class="title">Cons</div><div class="subtitle"><ul> <li><span>Bristles fall out easily </span></li> </ul> </div></div></div> </div> <div> <h3><a rel="nofollow" href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B019UN75AK/?tag=advon-usw-20">Wet n Wild Foundation Brush</a> - Best Value</h3> <figure><a rel="nofollow" href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B019UN75AK/?tag=advon-usw-20"><img src="http://mfgfeed.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/wet-n-wild-usweekly.jpg%22" alt="foundation brush review"></a></figure> <div><span>The Wet n Wild makeup brush is an essential addition to any makeup aficionado's collection. This all-purpose brush is designed with a flat top head and densely packed bristles that make it a great tool for picking up liquid, powder, and mineral foundations. With high-quality synthetic bristles specifically chosen for their softness, the brush guarantees a smooth and even application that won't leave you with a cakey finish.</span> <span>For those looking for an ethical option, this brush is completely cruelty-free and vegan, meaning no animals are harmed in the making of the product. Whether you prefer a full coverage look or light minimal makeup, this brush delivers without fail. The comfortable ergonomic handle makes it easy to hold and gives you maximum control, helping you craft any look you desire. Plus, with its unbeatable price point, this product is a great pick for anyone looking for budget-friendly options without compromising on quality.</span></div> <div class="align-wrap"><div class="pros"><div class="title">Pros</div><div class="subtitle"><ul> <li><span>Plastic handle with ergonomic grip </span></li> <li><span>Bristles don't fall out easily </span></li> <li><span>Inexpensive but high quality </span></li> <li><span>Vegan and cruelty-free</span></li> </ul> </div></div><div class="cons"><div class="title">Cons</div><div class="subtitle"><ul> <li><span>The handle isn’t durable </span></li> </ul> </div></div></div> </div> <div> <h3>Choosing Your Next Foundation Brush: A Buyer’s Guide</h3> <div><span>Selecting the right foundation brush is key to creating an effortless and flawless finish. To ensure you get the perfect results with the foundation of your choice, it’s important to take into account several crucial features when selecting a brush. This guide will help you make an educated decision when choosing the finest foundation brush to achieve your favorite makeup looks.</span> <h3><span>Things To Consider Before Buying a Foundation Brush</span></h3> <h4><span>Brush type</span></h4> <span>When choosing a foundation brush, it is important to consider the type of bristles that are used, as well as the size and shape of the brush. Generally speaking, </span><a href="https://www.makeup.com/product-and-reviews/makeup-brushes/synthetic-natural-makeup-brushes"><span>synthetic bristles</span></a><span> are perfect for liquid or cream foundations, while natural bristles are better for powder foundations. Adding to that, the size and shape of the brush should be appropriate for the area that you are trying to cover — larger brushes for larger areas like your cheeks and forehead, and smaller ones for areas like the sides of your nose and around your eyes. </span> <h4><span>Quality of the brush </span></h4> <span>In addition to choosing the appropriate type of bristles, you'll want to make sure that they are soft enough so that they don't irritate your skin while applying foundation. You'll also want to ensure that the handle is sturdy enough that it won't easily break. </span> <h4><span>Application technique</span></h4> <span>To achieve the desired effect, different brushes use different application techniques like swirling, stamping, or stippling. It is important to pick a technique that works with your application style and preferences — some techniques may work better with certain types of foundations than others. </span> <h4><span>Coverage</span></h4> <span>Foundation brushes come in light, medium, or full coverage options depending on how much coverage you prefer. Picking one that fits your specific needs will help ensure an even and natural-looking finish. </span> <h4><span>Price range</span></h4> <span>Depending on your budget, foundation brushes can range from budget-friendly options all the way up to higher-end luxury items. Consider what is most important to you in terms of quality versus cost when deciding which one is right for you. </span> <h4><span>Brand</span></h4> <span>Name recognition and brand reputation play an important role when picking a foundation brush. Do your research on various brands and read reviews from other customers in order to get an idea of the quality and reliability of each brand's product line before making your purchase decision. </span> <h4><span>Usability</span></h4> <span>An effective foundation brush should be user-friendly in terms of both application and cleaning process requirements. Look for a brush that makes applying foundation a quick, efficient process without compromising on coverage and overall results. Plus, check if cleaning instructions are provided as part of product materials so that you can keep it in good condition over time. </span> <h4><span>Versatility</span></h4> <span>It’s always wise to invest in one good brush that can handle all types of makeup products including foundation, </span><a href="https://www.usmagazine.com/reviews/news/the-best-under-eye-concealers-to-look-fresh-and-awake/" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><span>concealers</span></a><span>, and primers if possible! This way you’ll save money by using just one brush instead of having multiple ones on hand specifically for different products. </span> <h4><span>Exclusivity</span></h4> <span>If there’s any one feature or aspect about a particular brush that sets it apart from other similar products — like an ergonomic handle or superior-grade bristles — make sure to take note of it! These exclusive traits could make all the difference when it comes to achieving perfect coverage for you!</span></div> </div> <div class="buying-guide-faq"> <h2>People Also Asked</h2> <div class="bg-content-item"> <div class="faq-question"> <div class="title"><h3><strong>Q: </strong>How should I choose a foundation brush?</h3></div> <i class="dg-icon-arro"></i> </div> <div class="faq-answer"> <p><strong>A: </strong><b> </b><span>When choosing a foundation brush, consider the size of the brush and the type of bristles it has. Choose a brush that will fit comfortably in your hand and provide good coverage. For best results, use a brush with synthetic bristles that have been densely packed and are very soft. Also look for one with a tapered head and rounded edges, as this will help you blend your foundation flawlessly.</span></p> </div> </div> <div class="bg-content-item"> <div class="faq-question"> <div class="title"><h3><strong>Q: </strong>What are the benefits of using a foundation brush?</h3></div> <i class="dg-icon-arro"></i> </div> <div class="faq-answer"> <p><strong>A: </strong><span>Using a foundation brush can provide several benefits including more coverage, better blending capabilities, and a smoother overall finish. Also, brushes can help to minimize product waste since less product is absorbed into the brush compared to when using your fingers or sponge applicators. Brushes also give you more control over how much coverage you get as you apply your foundation. </span></p> </div> </div> <div class="bg-content-item"> <div class="faq-question"> <div class="title"><h3><strong>Q: </strong>Is it better to use a brush or a sponge when applying foundation?</h3></div> <i class="dg-icon-arro"></i> </div> <div class="faq-answer"> <p><strong>A: </strong><b> </b><span>It really depends on your preference and desired finish. Generally speaking, using a foundation brush is considered better than using a sponge because it provides more coverage, better blending capabilities, and more control over how much coverage you get while applying your foundation. But, if you prefer a lighter coverage or prefer to blend your foundation with your fingers or with a patting motion, then using a sponge may be better suited for your needs. </span></p> </div> </div> <div class="bg-content-item"> <div class="faq-question"> <div class="title"><h3><strong>Q: </strong>Are there any tips or tricks for using a foundation brush?</h3></div> <i class="dg-icon-arro"></i> </div> <div class="faq-answer"> <p><strong>A: </strong><span>Yes! A few tips for using a foundation brush include: start by dotting the product onto the face in areas that need more coverage; use short strokes to blend outwards from the center of the face; avoid dragging the bristles across too much of the skin to avoid streaks; and remember to clean the brush regularly to get rid of any product buildup or bacteria. </span></p> </div> </div> <div class="bg-content-item"> <div class="faq-question"> <div class="title"><h3><strong>Q: </strong>What types of foundation brushes are available?</h3></div> <i class="dg-icon-arro"></i> </div> <div class="faq-answer"> <p><strong>A: </strong><b> </b><span>There are several kinds of foundation brushes available including flat top brushes, kabuki brushes, duo fiber brushes, stippling brushes, and paddle brushes. Each type provides different results depending on the desired finish — flat top brushes are great for achieving heavy coverage while duo fiber brushes are ideal for creating an airbrushed look. </span></p> </div> </div> <div class="bg-content-item"> <div class="faq-question"> <div class="title"><h3><strong>Q: </strong>Is it better to use synthetic or natural bristles in a foundation brush?</h3></div> <i class="dg-icon-arro"></i> </div> <div class="faq-answer"> <p><strong>A: </strong><span>Synthetic bristles are typically considered better than natural bristles when it comes to applying foundation because they are soft yet densely packed. This helps to provide superior coverage and blending capabilities compared to natural bristles, which tend to absorb more product into them while providing less thorough coverage while applying makeup. </span></p> </div> </div> <div class="bg-content-item"> <div class="faq-question"> <div class="title"><h3><strong>Q: </strong>How often should I clean and replace my foundation brush?</h3></div> <i class="dg-icon-arro"></i> </div> <div class="faq-answer"> <p><strong>A: </strong><span>Your foundation brush should be cleaned at least once every two weeks with either warm water and mild soap or specialized cleaning solutions made specifically for makeup tools like brushes and sponges. Your foundation brush should also be replaced every one to three months if it begins to shed its bristles or has visible signs of wear such as fraying at the base of the bristles. </span></p> </div> </div> </div>