If you’re not a fan of thick denim during the hot months, same . . . that’s probably why many of Us are opting for loose wide-leg pants lately. But it’s not just Us — some of our favorite celebs like Jennifer Lawrence, Nicole Kidman and Sarah Jessica Parker have been spotted ditching denim lately in favor of lighter, flowier options.

We’re particularly entranced by Sarah Jessica Parker’s And Just Like That set look. She showed up to meet John Corbett last week wearing a long-sleeve black top, white heeled boots and a pair of blue broad-leg trousers that are ten times trendier than jeans. While we don’t know the exact pair she wore, we found a $27 pair on Amazon that looks pretty darn close!

These Palazzo pants have a loose elastic waist, stretchy ribbed material and pleated detailing that gives them a semi-elegant flair. The high waist is a flattering design, covering your tummy while elongating the legs; a wide flare-out style coupled with the high-waist design visually minimizes your midsection. They’re exactly what we want in a pair of pants!

The hem reaches below the ankles, giving you a vacation-like aura wherever you go. It also makes these pants ultra-versatile — you can wear them with sneakers, heels, strappy sandals or flip-flops! They couldn’t be easier to dress up or down, either. For nice occasions like weddings and baby showers or for office attire, try wearing these pants with a blouse, a long-sleeve black top (like our girl Sarah Jessica Parker) or a satin top. Strappy heels are a must!

For the day-to-day, these pants pair perfectly with a white tank, sneakers, gold jewelry and a crossbody bag. You’ll want to wear them everywhere from the park to the grocery store. There are 14 different colors to choose from, but if you want to dress like Sarah, opt for the solid blue! The hue can be styled for spring, summer, fall and even winter, so get ready — these will be your new favorite all-year-round pants!

Get the BTFBM Casual Wide-Leg Pleated Palazzo Knit Trousers for $27 (originally $32) on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 29, 2024, but are subject to change.

