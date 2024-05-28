Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If you’re anything like me, a cute day-to-day look isn’t worth blisters, foot pain and ankle rubbing. A wedding or fancy event might be a different story, but definitely not for a typical day! I’m a snob when it comes to comfort which is why I typically opt for comfy sneakers, loose pants and a soft top, but believe it or not, I’ve been wearing wedge sandals 24/7!

Would I ever consider myself a wedge person? Absolutely not. But I found a pair that elevates my outfit (literally and figuratively) and is just as comfy — if not comfier — than my sneakers. If you’re surprised, trust me . . . I was too! After looking into the specs, however, it only makes sense that this ultra-cushioned sandal is one of the comfiest high-fashion wedges on the market.

“Cushioned” might make you think “footbed”, and this shoe has that, too — but the real showstopper is the puffy faux leather upper that feels soft, smooth and weightless on your skin. Your feet are cushioned from all angles, a unique flair that makes these sandals suitable for all-day wear. The wedge heels give you nearly four extra inches of height, but they do so while feeling, as one reviewer described, like flats!

The crisscrossing straps around the front nail the strappy sandal aesthetic while the ankle strap keeps them secure, a stylish and functional duo. Oh, and the ankle strap has a secret velcro closure for convenience, so you can say goodbye to fumbling around trying to buckle your sandals. They’re easier to put on than slip-ons, just as cushioned as sneakers and ten times more fashionable than most other wedges!

These sandals couldn’t be easier to style, either — they quite literally go with any pants (that aren’t sweatpants), skirts and dresses alike. For your daily errands, try pairing them with wide-leg jeans, a t-shirt and a crossbody bag. You can also wear them with a flowy maxi dress for a flirty summer vibe! I’ve been wearing them to the grocery store, mailbox, and coffee with friends, but they would also be suitable for nice dinners and work.

The wedges come in black, bone, cashew or tan upper options, but I adore the neutral cashew hue — it’s the perfect way to give any outfit a summery spin regardless of the occasion. Versatile is an understatement when it comes to these wedges . . . it’s love!

Get the Blowfish Malibu Barbados Wedge Sandal for $45 (originally $65) on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 28, 2024, but are subject to change.

