Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Euro-girl summer is officially here! Okay, maybe not “officially” according to the June 20 summer solstice, but that’s close enough for Us! We’re stocking our closets with anything and everything classy, chic and French-looking in hopes of achieving the so-called “Euro-girl aesthetic.”

The aesthetic includes clean lines, sophisticated styles, classic floral dresses and — you guessed it — trouser shorts. Unlike denim shorts, trouser shorts have a uniquely European flair that combines trendy and timeless. They couldn’t be easier to style either, requiring only a white top and a confident attitude to give you a million-dollar look.

Related: Don't Just Look Like a Hamptons Mom — Feel Like One in These Linen Pants When trying to decide what bottoms to wear with your new summer top, it’s typically between shorts and a skirt. Jeans, leather pants and sweatpants are out of the equation — even though sweatpants would probably be the comfiest option — in favor of lighter, airier alternatives that provide some ventilation. Nothing’s worse than thighs […]

We wanted to find trouser shorts that are as comfortable as they are stylish . . . to say we were “successful” doesn’t give Us enough credit. We found shorts that are so comfy and stylish that you won’t want to wear any other bottoms this summer! See our top picks from Abercrombie & Fitch, Spanx, Free People, Aritzia and more starting at $22!

1. Tour de France: Look like a real Parisian gal in these four-button trousers with a removable belt! Don’t be surprised if people start speaking French to you — originally $33, now $29!

2. Business chat: These are called “Effortless Shorts” for a reason! It doesn’t matter what you wear them with . . . you’ll look like you know what you’re talking about — $98!

3. Knee length: To find a pair of Free People shorts for under $100 is a sign that it’s meant to be. These come in watermelon red if you want a colorful twist — $78!

4. Rich looking: These shorts are giving Legally Blonde energy! Wear them with a half-tucked white top and a crossbody bag to nail the look — $28!

5. No show: Spanx is known for comfort and quality, so expect nothing less from these six-inch trouser shorts available in sizes XS to 3XL — $138!

6. Cute as a button: Or should we say cute as a waist tie? There are 20 different colors to choose from in these elasticated pants — originally $32, now $22!

7. Pretty pleated: You might look like you just closed a multimillion-dollar deal, but these shorts will make you feel like you’re wearing pajama shorts — originally $33, now $25!

8. Trendsetter: Abercrombie & Fitch is having its moment in the sun! These mid-rise pants are ultra-flattering, too — originally $70, now $55!

9. Back in: These softly-structured shorts were sold out for a while, but they’re finally back in! Grab them in a light or dark color — $98!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

10. Something sporty: If “lululemon” and “trouser shorts” aren’t synonymous in your head, you’re not alone! You’d never know these shorts are actually comfortable — originally $98, now $79!