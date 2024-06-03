Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

When trying to decide what bottoms to wear with your new summer top, it’s typically between shorts and a skirt. Jeans, leather pants and sweatpants are out of the equation — even though sweatpants would probably be the comfiest option — in favor of lighter, airier alternatives that provide some ventilation. Nothing’s worse than thighs chafing and sweating when it’s hot out!

But we get it, you don’t want to only wear shorts and skirts during the summer; sometimes, you want to be able to cross your legs on the picnic blanket without the fear of accidentally flashing your friends. If you’ve been hoping a pair of lightweight, almost invisible-feeling pants would fall out of the sky, we have good and bad news. The bad news: No, “miracle pants” won’t fall out of the sky. The good news, however, is that you can grab a pair just as easily on Amazon!

Made of a rayon and linen blend, these palazzo pants are flowy, breathable and light, perfect for hot summer days. They have a relaxed fit held in place by an elastic drawstring waist, so you can wear them as high or low-rise as you want! The drawstrings have silver beads on the end for a rich-looking flair, giving you peak rich-mom status wherever you go.

A wide-leg design is another feature that makes these pants an ultra-comfy find. The loose style pairs easily with any shoes of your choosing, whether you’re in the mood for flip-flips, sneakers, sandals, slides or heels. As such, you can dress these pants up, down and all around! They’re versatile enough to be worn from the beach to a nice dinner downtown. Pockets are just a bonus!

For an effortlessly chic, just-went-yachting look, try wearing these pants with a blouse and strappy sandals. You can also wear them with a tank, cardigan and slide sandals if a week-in-Greece look is more your vibe! Linen in itself is luxe, so you will give off rich energy wherever you go.

There are 15 different colors to choose from — we’re serious when we say that you’ll want them all. If you love lighter colors but are worried about the see-through nature of linen, note that the lighter-colored pants like white, apricot and khaki are lined to avoid any mishaps. Phew! According to one reviewer, these pants are “surprisingly slimming for light-colored linen pants” and “don’t require nude underwear or Spanx to feel comfortable”. Sounds like a win to Us!

Get the Lillusory Summer Palazzo Pants for $35 on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 3, 2024, but are subject to change.

