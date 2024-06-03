Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

We love a classic pair of denim overalls like anyone else, but let’s be real — thick, heavy denim isn’t the most comfortable, especially during the summer! It only makes sense to have a summery alternative for a winter staple, but searching “summery overalls” in the Google search bar yields an endless list of seemingly viable options.

But take a closer look at reviewer feedback and you’ll notice that many have complaints of being too tight, stiff, short, long, heavy or all of the above. Yikes! One of the best ways to evade any issues is to look for a tried-and-true, reviewer-backed outfit at a large retailer like Amazon. We did just that and found this number-one bestselling pair of overalls — and no, this isn’t just any pair of overalls.

Right off the bat, what sets these overalls apart — aside from dazzling reviews — is a bright and floral design. The summery pink hue, flowy style, loose fit and bohemian flair make it an ideal balance of trendy, versatile and comfortable, perfect for the day-to-day this summer. 100% cotton fabric keeps these overalls ultra-lightweight and airy, so they’ll be suitable for those sweltering July days as well as more moderate temperatures this month!

Plus, the outfit has spaghetti straps, a square neck, wide-leg pants and a low crotch, making it one of the most stylish pieces we’ve seen on the World Wide Web lately. Hidden front pockets and adjustable straps make these overalls practical, too! With sneakers, a baseball cap and earbuds, we’re seeing a hot girl walking outfit; there’s just enough pocket space for your essentials without too much space that you “overpack”. Remember, all you need for a hot girl walk are positive thoughts, an empowering podcast and a three-mile trail!

If you love these overalls but aren’t sure how to style them, note that the baggy design of the overalls looks best when paired with a tighter-fitting top, whether that’s a tank top, shirt or bandeau top. Aside from that, really anything goes! You can dress them down for errands and coffee runs with sneakers and a tight short-sleeve top or dress them up with strappy sandals, jewelry, a tank top and tote bag.

There are 35 different overalls to choose from, many patterned and a few solid-colored. We love the floral for summer, but we might grab a solid color for fall and winter. Once you get one, you’ll want to do the same!

Get the Yesno Summer Casual Wide-Leg Overalls for $40 on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 3, 2024, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Shop other women’s overalls on Amazon and don’t forget to check out Amazon’s Daily Deals here!