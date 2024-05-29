Your account
Score up to 90% Off Bikinis and One-Pieces at Victoria’s Secret, Aerie and More

By
swim
Getty Images

The long-anticipated Memorial Day weekend is finally over — sad! We hope you ate plenty of grilled food and scored some great deals. Memorial Day deals are all about mattresses, home goods and furniture, but did you happen to check the swimsuit section? There were a ton of swimsuit sales from brands like Cupshe, Becca, Aerie and more!

If the answer is no, sorry . . . you’re out of luck. Just kidding! The party goes on at some of our favorite retailers offering up to 90% off (not a typo) bikinis and one-pieces. We gathered some of the best deals from Amazon, Aerie, Nordstrom and Victoria’s Secret that’ll have you turning heads all summer long. Happy tanning!

Amazon

suit
Amazon

Our Absolute Favorite: With all of the colors on sale, we’re having a hard time picking just one! This V-neck swimsuit has a lace-up design in the front and a crisscross style in the back — originally $35, now $31!

Aerie

aerie
Aerie

Our Absolute Favorite: Get ready to be the trendiest gal on the beach! This unpadded top pairs perfectly with black or white bottoms and has a nice stretch that’ll keep you comfy, too — originally $37, now $18!

Nordstrom

swim
Nordstrom

Our Absolute Favorite: You’ll fall in love with the cap sleeves, button-up front and wide open back that make this designer suit one of a kind. The burgundy color reminds Us of a hot summer campfire — originally $188, now $94!

Victoria’s Secret

bottoms
Victoria’s Secret

Our Absolute Favorite: Hurry! These marine blue bottoms is low in stock and we’re pretty sure they’ll sell out quickly. These bottoms have a ruched front and moderate coverage back that keep you both modest and sexy — originally $30, now $3!

