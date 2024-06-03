Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If your social media feed has been peppered with all things Europe, travel and aesthetic food lately, chances are you’re tempted to shell out some of your hard-earned dough for some real dough in Italy. We don’t blame you! One of the best things about going to Europe is getting to dress the part — we’re talking trouser pants, summery sandals, chic tops and flowy dresses, of course! The ladies over there know how to combine elegant and trendy in a tasteful, classy way.

But if a realistic budget plan doesn’t include Europe this year, don’t worry — you can still experience a Euro-girl-style summer here in the States! Rocking one of these 15 French-looking dresses will make you feel like you’re strutting the streets of Paris. Whether mini, midi or maxi is your style, there’s a high-fashion dress under $22 waiting for you!

Mini Dresses

1. Darling and dainty: Since this dress is called “French Floral”, we say it’s meant to be. It’s soft, stretchy and soft on the skin — originally $20, now $12!

2. Total steal: Grab this puff-sleeve dress for 75% off! You’ll love the modest style, especially when paired with sneakers or sandals — originally $40, now $10!

3. Ultra-flattering: Ribbed material, a bodycon fit and a tank style are just a few things we love about this shape-enhancing frock — originally $25, now $21!

4. Eiffel date: If you don’t have a date night planned at the Eiffel Tower, you’ll receive an invite when you wear this ruffle-sleeve dress — $20!

Midi Dresses

5. Casual knit: A cutout and half-slit give this dress a sexy flair while the midi length keeps it classy. You’ll want every color combo — originally $46, now $20!

6. Elegant gal: There’s beauty in simplicity! This v-neck tie-waist dress has a boho print, flattering fit and a lightweight feel — originally $14, now $11!

7. Beach dinner: There are secret pockets in this sophisticated midi dress, so you can bring all of your essentials without carrying around a bag — $10!

8. Linen look: Anyone who knows fashion knows how trendy linen is right now. Grab this dress in any size S through 5XL — $18!

9. Button down: Maybe you’re from Marseilles or maybe somewhere in the English countryside . . . we could see you being either when you wear this tiered dress — $18!

10. Tie sleeves: This dress has a hidden corset to keep everything tucked in while you move about. Shh, we won’t tell anyone — $18!

Maxi Dresses

11. So vintage: Off-white and blue floral is grandma’s special recipe for an ultra-chic retro look. Reviewers are obsessed . . . so are we — originally $26, now $20!

12. Not your typical: A sleeveless design will keep you cool all summer long. This versatile dress is over half off — originally $22, now $10!

13. Sunny sundress: This dress strikes the balance between trendy and traditional. Grab it in one of 20 different colors — $15!

14. Asymmetrical hem: There’s something about this smocked maxi dress that screams rich mom. The flutter sleeves are a high-fashion twist — $20!

15. Night out: It’s about time you found a bodycon dress that makes you feel as good as you look! Choose between a maxi and midi length — $19!