Get Your Shopping On With These Nordstrom Summer Finds Under $50 — Clothes, Accessories and More

By
Red-haired young woman in stylish bright yellow top and green trousers elegant sandals sitting on the potted flowers porch stairs on Manhattan West village.
Getty Images

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase.

Shopping at Nordstrom can be a splurge, especially if you’re adding non-sale clothes, shoes, beauty products and accessories to cart. It’s worth it for the quality, but still . . . it can be a pricey affair! If you have limited funds like most, Nordstrom shopping is a special occasion — but maybe, just maybe, it doesn’t have to be!

We sifted through the zero to $50 range and found endless items that fit our summer needs — we’re talking bestselling tops, fragrances, earrings, bronzers, overalls and more. If you’re looking to gear up for a fashionable summer and load your closet with only the trendiest high-quality items, you’re in the right place. Read on to see what we’re grabbing before the weekend even begins!

Clothing

Nordstrom
Nordstrom

Our Absolute Favorite: Have you ever seen such a vibrant hue? We love wearing this sultry red top as the main event or under a flowy white cardigan for a more understated look. Wear it everywhere from brunch to the beach!

Beauty 

Nordstrom
Nordstrom

Our Absolute Favorite: The scent of the summer (no, not song of the summer) is going to be this sweet and elegant eau de parfum! Described as “happiness in a bottle”, this floral, citrusy scent is the only perfume a modern woman needs.

Accessories

Nordstrom
Nordstrom

Our Absolute Favorite: Talk about luxe! These drop earrings come in gold, silver, olive and pink, so good luck choosing just one! Each earring drops over four inches, reaching just above the collarbone. We see why these are a crowd favorite!

