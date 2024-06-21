Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Supportive shoes don’t have the best reputation in the fashion world. Even though grandpa sneakers and dad shoes are in right now, there’s something offputting about the term “supportive shoes”. It makes most of Us think of actual grandpa shoes — not the purposefully chunky ones that are considered high-fashion lately.

But chunky sandals are something else . . . they’ve always been trendy and probably always will be. Chunky sandals have the potential to be ultra-supportive and comfy given the boundless space for cushioning, but most end up missing the mark. It’s almost like wasted potential; with all that space, the style should be functional, too!

Related: 14 Cooling Wide-Leg Pants That Feel Like Wearing Nothing at All When you don’t want to wear shorts and are tired of wearing skirts and dresses, a flowy pair of wide-leg pants is where it’s at! While the thought of pants in the 90-degree heat might make you twinge, the right pair of pants can actually be more cooling than no pants at all — seriously! […]

This pair of sandals is designed to be chunky — of course — but also lightweight, shock-absorbing and comfortable enough to be worn all day every day. Fitflop shoes are biomechanically engineered to optimize joint alignment and natural movement without sacrificing style. In other words, they’re dream shoes!

These soft leather shoes have a rich mom look, pairing a cork sole with metallic-looking straps designed to flatter the foot. The straps shimmer and shine, giving you a classy yet playful aura. They have a twist design toward the outside of each foot to make your feet look dainty and cute. And while we adore the style, that’s just the beginning!

The sandals are a home run when it comes to comfort. A Microwobbleboard midsole offers extra height, a cloud-like feel and specialized features; medium cushioning at the front of the shoe helps you push off while firm cushioning at the heel minimizes impact. Soft cushioning in the middle maximizes comfort for long and short walks alike. And with an American Podiatric Medical Association Seal of Acceptance, you bet these shoes are good for your feet, too!

We love the look of these sandals with a sundress and an oversized tote bag, but you can also wear them with wide-leg pants, a tank top and a crossbody for a more casual day-to-day look. They couldn’t be easier to slip on, so don’t be afraid to wear them with everything! You can also rock a beachy look if you style these with a maxi skirt and tank top.

There are two different luxe colors to choose from (silver and gold), so you can’t lose! Both are on sale right now, so you’ll want to hop on that ASAP. Your new go-to summer walking shoes are waiting!

Get the FitFlop Leather Twist Flatform Sandals for $105 (originally $150) on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 21, 2024, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Shop other summer sandals on Amazon and don’t forget to check out Amazon’s Daily Deals here!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us