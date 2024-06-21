Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Whether you’re a haircare aficionado or not, chances are you’ve heard of keratin treatments. Keratin treatments are said to make the hair smooth, silky, shiny and frizz-free for months after the treatment. It sounds great in theory, but the treatments must be kept up to maintain your new normal — and when each treatment is north of $300, you’re practically just trading hair a healthy bank account for healthy hair.

If you want a keratin treatment but aren’t in the mood to shell out $1,200 a year, we found a way to get the keratin treatment look and feel at home — but better. These keratin serum capsules contain not only keratin, but a full-blown superfood complex. Every capsule is chocked full of vitamins, A, C, E and B5 to strengthen and protect; hydrolyzed silk to revitalize and macadamia, jojoba, and argan oils to nourish.

The potent combination of ingredients makes this treatment suitable as a split-end treatment, deep conditioner and heat-protectant too! With every use, hair gets stronger, shinier, softer, smoother and better protected from the elements, all without the use of parabens, sulfates, phthalates or formaldehyde.

And if you have oily hair, fear not! This serum — designed for all types and textures — instantly absorbs and de-frizzes your mane. Whether you have long curly hair or fine color-treated straight hair, the lightweight formula won’t yield a heavy or greasy feeling. Phew!

One capsule is all that’s needed to reap the benefits — yes, even for extra-long hair. Plus, the travel-friendly capsules are dissolvable after use, making them an environmentally friendly option that makes your hair and the planet happy. Oh, and your nose — this formula has a heavenly floral and argan oil scent certain to draw up a following.

Since the serum is already pre-portioned into capsules, it couldn’t be easier to use. Simply twist the capsule top off, squeeze the serum onto your fingertips and distribute from mid-length to the ends of your hair, avoiding the top of your head. Let it soak in and you’re good to go!

This serum can be used after showering on clean damp hair or in between washes — no rinsing required! It truly is a haircare panacea, making some reviewers love their hair again! One reviewer titled her review, “I HATED MY HAIR BUT NOW……I LOVE IT!!!!!!”, and said: “Best thing I ever bought for my hair. It looks so shiny all day long. Even though I just bought this I reordered it again….that’s how much I love it. I got my hair cut recently and the lady couldn’t stop putting her hands in my hair she said ‘OMG HOW IS YOUR HAIR SOFT, SHINY AND SILKY?'”

Get the Maree Hair Styling Serum for $20 (originally $30) on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 21, 2024, but are subject to change.

