We’ve been living it up with the heat wave, but as of today, it’s officially summer! That means even more fun in the sun and frolicking by the water are ahead. To make things even more exciting, National Hydration Day is on Sunday . . . it’s a holiday that deserves to be celebrated!

In addition to eating watermelon and drinking plenty of H2o, we recommend showing your lips some love this Hydration Day. Wearing sunscreen, foundation and moisturizer isn’t too hard to remember, but the lips are easily left behind in the summertime. Proper lip care is integral not only to your wellness routine, but to your look, too!

To round out your summer glow, a good stick and gloss is key! If you’re not sure where to start though, fear not — we’ve got you covered! We gathered some of our absolute favorite lip lipsticks, lip glosses and lip balms that’ll keep your lips juicy and plump all summer long. Read on, friends!

Lipsticks

Our Absolute Favorite: Liquid lipstick is a secret (or not so secret now) hack to long-lasting color. This lipstick claims to have 16-hour smudge-proof wear . . . believe it or not, it’s true! There are 16 swoon-worthy shades to choose from, so good luck choosing just one!

Lip Glosses

Our Absolute Favorite: Not only does this gloss add a blinding shine to your lips, but it smoothes them, too! Anti-aging ingredients give your lips an injection-like suppleness that comes from shea butter, murumuru butter and vitamin E. Wear it over lipstick or as is!

Lip Balms

Our Absolute Favorite: We adore the rosy pink color of this hydrating lip mask, but that’s just the beginning. It contains ingredients like organic camellia oil, sunflower oil and beeswax to give your lips a deeply hydrated shimmer without making them look greasy. Wear it as an overnight mask or all day like Us!