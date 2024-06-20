Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

When you don’t want to wear shorts and are tired of wearing skirts and dresses, a flowy pair of wide-leg pants is where it’s at! While the thought of pants in the 90-degree heat might make you twinge, the right pair of pants can actually be more cooling than no pants at all — seriously!

Instead of your thighs sticking to each other, loose pants — made of a lightweight and airy material — can create a barrier that keeps each leg dry. They also bring some airflow to your legs by trapping wind. Shorts and mini skirts can’t do that!

If you want a versatile pair of pants to wear with all your favorite tank tops this summer, check out our top picks below! They’re all loose, comfy and extra cooling. Happy styling!

1. Classy gal: A tie waist and sleek material give these pants a European vibe . . . what more could we ask for? Grab them in one of 10 luxe colors — originally $26, now $22!

2. Cute cargo: We can’t believe these pants are 40% off! The cargo material is made of rayon, lyocell and nylon, so you bet they’re light — originally $35, now $21!

3. Vacation mode: If you’re not on a vacation in Greece, you’ll look like you are when you step out in these sophisticated wide-leg pants. At 4.8 out of five stars, we say they’re worth the splurge — $65!

4. Ankle crop: The relaxed fit is designed to flatter all body types. These pants are made with a linen blend, giving them a delicate and structured look — originally $50, now $35!

5. Pretty pleated: Something about pleated material kicks up the elegance factor. A drawstring waist with silver hardware adds to the expensive look — $19!

6. Luxe linen: Beachy and chic, you’ll want to wear these pants every single day with every top in your closet — guaranteed — $35!

7. Not so denim: If “denim” makes you think of heavy jeans, these pants will make you rethink it all. We love the striped pattern — originally $35, now $28!

8. To the floor: Ultra-stretchy is an understatement with these floor-length trousers. A polyester and spandex blend makes them breathable, skin-friendly and comfy — $30!

9. Capri style: In case you missed it, capris are back! They’ve been having a moment lately and we’re not complaining. These loose pants will be your new fave — $27!

10. Yoga ready: You don’t have to use these pants for yoga, but if you do, you’ll stretch deeper than you ever have. Choose between a 29-inch, 31-inch and 33-inch inseam — originally $37, now $32!

11. Boho babe: Crochet detailing around the ankles and a tassel drawstring waist give these pants a beachy flair. The dusty orange hue is perfect for summer — originally $49, now $37!

12. Plus pockets: As though these pants needed another feature on the “pros” list! Whether for vacation, day-to-day errands or lounging around the house, you’ll want to live in them — $30!

13. Pretty casual: Get ready to dress these up or down with a quick change of shoes! These jogger-like pants can be made dressy or ultra-casual depending on your mood — originally $15, now $10!

14. Trendsetter: Wear these with a pair of flat sandals and a cropped tank — you’ll look like a California dream! Dramatic pockets are just a bonus — $38!