Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If this is your self-proclaimed fashionable girl summer, Us too! We’ve always loved summer fashion, but we’re taking this year to really up our outfit antes and trend set on the daily. The early summer heat wave sweeping across the United States this month coupled with the insanely cute styles floating around on social have really encouraged Us to get on top of it!

But there are only so many dresses and sets out there. We love our dresses and sets, but we’re looking to shake it up this year. Jumpsuits are a top-notch option! There are about a zillion jumpsuits on the internet though, making it nearly impossible to nail one down that’s equally trendy, comfortable and lightweight.

Notice we said “nearly impossible” — that’s because we just found one that checks the boxes and proves that finding the perfect jumpsuit is possible, albeit lost in a labyrinth of subpar options! If you’re bored with dresses, rompers and sets, or if you just want something to freshen up your summer wardrobe, it’s about time you checked out this stretchy jumpsuit.

This jumpsuit is the number one bestseller in women’s jumpsuits on Amazon, making it a safe choice for anyone on the fence about jumpsuits or about this one in particular. It has a comfy smocked bodice, stretchy straps, a wide-leg style and a loose design from the waist down. The smocked-to-loose combo makes it a flattering option, hiding any lumps, bumps and cellulite.

And if the thought of floor-length pants during the summer gives you hot sweats, fear not — this 100% viscose outfit is ultra-lightweight, perfect for those brutal 95-degree days to come. Oh, and the breathable fabric is just light enough that it remains opaque. Phew!

Related: Secretly Supportive Wedge Sandals I'm Wearing on Walks This Summer Supportive shoes don’t have the best reputation in the fashion world. Even though grandpa sneakers and dad shoes are in right now, there’s something offputting about the term “supportive shoes”. It makes most of Us think of actual grandpa shoes — not the purposefully chunky ones that are considered high-fashion lately. But chunky sandals are […]

You can wear this jumpsuit for everything from a picnic in the park to your best friend’s birthday party, especially when you pair it with wedge sandals and a crossbody bag. To dress it down, try wearing the jumpsuit with sneakers — flip flops if you’re going for a beach babe look!

There are a bunch of different patterns to choose from, but we love the floral variety. It adds a playful flair to the classy and elegant style, making it the perfect option for people who love a fun-loving luxury vibe and bright summery colors. If you really want to nail the Hamptons mom look, don’t forget to wear this jumpsuit with sunglasses and an oversized bag!

Get the Dokotoo Loose Wide Leg Jumpsuit for $36 on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 25, 2024, but are subject to change.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Not what you’re looking for? Shop other jumpsuits on Amazon and don’t forget to check out Amazon’s Daily Deals here!