Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

It’s official! We were already excited for Amazon Prime Day 2024, but Megan Thee Stallion just made it 10 times more exciting. In a video with Amazon, Stallion hypes Us up for the best deals of the year — and if you haven’t seen the video, you have to watch it!

We had an issue while watching the video though . . . we know it’s about the deals, but we were a little (a lot) preoccupied with Stallion’s all-pink outfit set. The set is luxe and classy with a hint of sassy, the perfect Megan Thee Stallion combo! Her top is a cropped short-sleeve jacket with decorative buttons and pockets; the bottoms are simple short shorts made of the same textured pink material. So chic!

If you’re like Us and desperately want to look, good news — you can grab a lookalike set for just $22 on Amazon! This set is a classy lounge outfit that can be dressed up or down depending on the occasion. It has a pullover top with ribbed cuffs, a loose v-neck collar, a chest pocket and batwing sleeves. And if sleeves are a turnoff, don’t worry — the set is ultra-lightweight!

The bottoms have a high-waist fit and an adjustable waistband plus two deep pockets for all your essentials, making this the ideal hot girl walking outfit! You’ll be strutting sassy — like Megan Thee Stallion — wherever you go in this two-piece set.

Get the Pink Queen 2 Piece Lounge Set for $22 on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 25, 2024, but are subject to change.

If you love Stallion’s look, check out some of our other favorite lookalike outfits on Amazon below:

