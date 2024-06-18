Amazon Prime Day 2024: Everything You Need to Know

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Amazon Prime Day 2024 will be one of the biggest shopping events of the year. It’s become a summer staple, allowing us to nab pricey wish list items for less, stock up on basic essentials and discover new must-haves from small businesses.

Whether you’re a seasoned Prime Day shopper or are thinking about opening up your first ever Prime membership, we have all of the details you need about this year’s edition of the annual 48-hour event. Read on for the scoop!

What Is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is an exclusive two-day deal event reserved for Prime members. There will be sales across the site and across all categories, from fashion to beauty to home and beyond. 2024 will be the 10th Prime Day since the event’s inception in 2015.

When Is Amazon Prime Day?

While we are waiting on the official dates to drop, we can except Prime Day 2024 to take place mid-July.

In recent years, Amazon has also added a second Prime Day-level event to its calendar, so we expect the same going forward as well. Last year, Prime Day took place on July 11-12, while Prime Big Deal Days took place on October 10-11.

Do I Need to Be a Prime Member to Shop?

Yes! While Amazon features great deals for all shoppers year round, a Prime membership will allow you to nab all of the exclusive markdowns and perks that come with Prime Day. Your membership also comes with fast, free shipping on eligible items, plus benefits like Prime Video, unlimited full-resolution photo storage on Amazon Photos and free Grubhub+.

How Do I Become a Prime Subscriber?

This is the best part — you can sign up for a free 30-day trial before Prime Day to reap all of the benefits. For everyone else, it’s just $14.99 per month or $139 per year.

What Is on Sale During Amazon Prime Day?

The better question is, what isn’t on sale during Prime Day? We can expect markdowns on everything from Amazon devices to trendy fashion brands and big-ticket items like Dyson hair tools and Apple products.

According to DealNews some of the most popular deals from 2023 included an Amazon Fire TV, the Dyson Cyclone V10 vacuum and a Dewalt Impact Driver Kit, with Temptations cat treats taking the top slot.

Don’t want to miss the top 2024 deals? Make sure to bookmark our Shop With Us page for vital sale updates before, during and even after Prime Day!

10 Best Deals You Can Get Right Now

While Prime Day is a mandatory occasion for bargain hunters, Amazon always has amazing deals to nab. Early bird shoppers can check out our favorite 10 deals on the site right now, as inspired by some of our readers’ favorite items!

