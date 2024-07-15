Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
It should come as no surprise, but here at Us, we’re stoked for Amazon Prime Day 2024. So many of our favorite items will be marked down during the two-day savings event. From July 16-17, shoppers will receive massive discounts on everything from seasonal fashion essentials to cleaning must-haves and pricey electronics. The sale starts in just two days, and honestly, we can’t wait to start filling up our carts. Thankfully, Amazon has Prime Day deals under $50 that you can shop right now. Even better? Some discounts are as steep as 70% off!
With that in mind, we picked out 21 must-see Prime Day deals you won’t want to miss. From electronic toothbrushes to comfy summer style, there’s something for everyone in your family. Check out our top picks ahead. Happy shopping!
Fashion Deals Under $50
Our Absolute Favorite: Matching sets make getting dressed easy and breezy, but they’re not the only things up for grabs ahead of Prime Day. You can snag deals on everything from biker shorts to formal dresses!
- Anrabess Mini Romper — was $35, now just $30!
- Ewedoos Tennis Dress — was $50, now just $34!
- Leovqn Period Bikini — was $20, now just $17!
- Prettygarden T-Shirt Dress — was $41, now $31!
- Dokotoo Cold Shoulder Jumpsuit — was $40, now just $32!
- Yesno Puff Sleeve Maxi Dress — was $40, now just $30!
- Wrangler Authentics Stretch Denim Jacket — was $40, now just $32!
Home Deals Under $50
Our Absolute Favorite: No bathroom is complete without a toothbrush. Right now you can stock up on everything from quilted mattress toppers to cleaning devices before Prime Day officially kicks off!
- Sloosh Inflatable Pool — was $60, now $46!
- Monozel Handheld Vacuum Cordless — was $230, now $45!
- Joymoop Mop and Bucket with Wringer Set — was $50, now $40!
- Kovdon Paint-Sprayer — was $250, now $47!
- Ninja BC151EM Blast Portable Blender — was $60, now just $50!
- Black + Decker Allure Professional Steam Iron — was $60, now just $37!
- Tabyik Dehumidifier — was $60, now just $40!
Electronic Deals Under $50
Our Absolute Favorite: Keeping all your devices charged can be a task. if you’re on the go or always need a power source, opt for one of these INIU portable chargers.
- Gtheos 2.4GHz Wireless Gaming Headset — was $60, now $40!
- Heibas Wireless Bluetooth Earpiece with Charging Case — was $60, now $38!
- JamJake Stylus Pen — was $40, now just $30!
- Snailax Shiatsu Neck and Shoulder Massager — was $60, now $46!
- Roku Streaming Stick 4K — was $50, now just $29!
- Hadbleng Wireless Bluetooth Ear Buds — was $90, now just $27!
- Anker MagSafe Charger Stand — was $46, now just $36!