Have you heard? Amazon Prime Day 2024 is quickly approaching! If you’ve ever shopped the two-day sale over the past 10 years, then you know how massive it is. Big ticket items like household appliances and viral hair stylers are marked down to some of their lowest prices. Think Black Friday-level discounts, but in the middle of the summer!

Wondering how to participate in the sale? We’ve compiled all the need-to-know info you’ll need. From tips on snagging a Prime membership to discounts and deals, read for more on everything you need to know about Amazon Prime Day 2024.

What Is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is an exclusive two-day deal event reserved for Prime members. There will be sales across the site and across over 35 categories, from fashion to beauty to home and beyond. 2024 will be the 10th Prime Day since it began in 2015.

When Is Amazon Prime Day?

Prime Day 2024 kicks off July 16-17, starting at 12:01 a.m. PDT on the 16th. (Big thanks to Megan Thee Stallion for revealing the dates!)

In recent years, Amazon has also added a second Prime Day-level event to its calendar, so we expect the same going forward as well. Last year, Prime Day took place on July 11-12, while Prime Big Deal Days took place on October 10-11.

Do I Need to Be a Prime Member to Shop?

Yes! While Amazon features great deals for all shoppers year-round, a Prime membership will allow you to secure all of the exclusive markdowns and Prime Day perks. Your membership also comes with fast, free shipping on eligible items, plus benefits like Prime Video, unlimited full-resolution photo storage on Amazon Photos and free Grubhub+.

How Do I Become a Prime Subscriber?

This is the best part — you can sign up for a free 30-day trial before Prime Day to reap all of the benefits. For everyone else, it’s just $14.99 per month or $139 per year.

What Is on Sale During Amazon Prime Day?

The better question is, what isn’t on sale during Prime Day? We can expect markdowns on everything from Amazon devices to trendy fashion brands and big-ticket items like Dyson hair tools and Apple products.

According to DealNews some of the most popular deals from 2023 included an Amazon Fire TV, the Dyson Cyclone V10 vacuum and a Dewalt Impact Driver Kit, with Temptations cat treats taking the top slot.

Don’t want to miss the top 2024 deals? Make sure to bookmark our Shop With Us page for vital sale updates before, during and even after Prime Day!

How Can I Start Preparing?

All you have to do is sign up for Prime. Once you’re all set, you can add products to your wish list or cart, and Alexa can send you a notification when a deal is available.

This year’s Prime Day marks the return of exclusive, invite-only deals: Prime members can request an invitation from the product page near the “Add to Cart” button.

You can set your own deal notifications as well. Visit the Prime Day Event page on your Amazon Shopping app to get started!

