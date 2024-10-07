Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Finding a good moisturizer can be a task and a half, but not when you know what Gwyneth Paltrow uses . . . and when it’s under $20. Paltrow is known for a lot of things, one being an ageless glow that’s both natural-looking and goddess-like. While she credits much of her radiant complexion to Goop products, a product Paltrow and other A-listers like Kim Kardashian and Scarlett Johansson can’t get enough of is this all-in-one moisturizer on Amazon. It’s viral on TikTok, too!

What makes this bestselling cream so popular are its seemingly endless uses. Not only is the formula a hardcore moisturizer, but it triples as a makeup primer and face mask, using soy proteins, beeswax, shea butter and aloe vera to deeply nourish the skin barrier. Rich in fatty acids and vitamins, this cream helps the skin retain moisture, giving it a plump, smooth appearance and an ultra-soft feel — a perfect base for makeup. According to the brand, 100% of women agree the cream makes just as good of a makeup base as a moisturizer!

The cream does more than just make your skin look hydrated, dewy and firm, however; its ingredients also protect the skin from environmental stressors like toxins, pollutants and chemicals, so you can rest assured your skin cells are as happy as you are! This formula is simple yet effective, and since it’s approved by Gwyneth Paltrow, we know it’s good.

Thousands of people — ranging from makeup artists to everyday people like Us — can’t stop raving about the moisturizer, calling it a “game-changer” and a “staple” in any beauty routine, one going as far as to say it’s the “only moisturizer and primer” they’ll “every use”. Many note that it doesn’t leave this skin greasy, either, a major plus for combination skin!

“Heard about this product via my Insta influencers and HAD to try it,” one reviewer writes. “I am HOOKED. You can NOT go wrong with this product. It moisturizes without making things oily, serves as the perfect makeup base for your makeup to stick and last all day. I already bought 3 bottles. HIGHLY recommend.”

To use the cream as a primer or as a daily moisturizer, simply apply a dab to clean skin. A little goes a long way! Do this every day before putting on makeup and at night following serum application and you’re good to go. If you’d like to use it as a mask, apply a thick layer to clean skin, leave it on for 10 minutes and rinse. Your skin will have a supple glow — guaranteed!

Get the Laboratoires Embryolisse Lait Crème Concentré for $16 (originally $17) on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change.

