It feels like every anti-aging product we see just has the label attached to it, and it doesn’t get too much more specific beyond that. Each formula will have different proactive ingredients, of course, and claim specific areas of concern.

But the reality is that our skin definitely goes through stages, and a 60-year-old may need to use different types of anti-aging products than a 30-year-old might. It makes sense that more mature skin may respond better to specific ingredients that not all anti-aging treatments contain, which is exactly what this day cream from Vichy brings to the table!

There are actually three stages in the overarching period in life that we call menopause: peri-menopause, menopause and post menopause. That last stage reportedly begins after the menstrual cycle has fully stopped for a year or more, and if you fall into the category this day cream is specifically made for you!

Experiencing menopause rapidly increases the aging process, with the last phase being the most accelerated. What this moisturizer is address that increase in loss of lipids and diminishing of the skin cells with an higher intensity treatment to slow that as much as possible!

Proxylane and cassia extract work together to help the skin appear former and reduce the look of wrinkles, while omegas 3, 6 and 9 help to replenish skin lipids. Menopause also can increase skin dryness, so have that many fatty acids could be too rich for skin that’s younger, which is what makes this day cream perfect for the post-menopausal stage!

If you’re not convinced that this cream is as effective as we’re touting it to be, check out these stats; clinical studies show that 86% of women say their skin feels more supple and 69% report that their fine lines are reduced and their skin is firmer. That’s just after four weeks of use, but could you imagine how much better the results can get after two or even three months? You can only go up from there!

Not what you're looking for? Check out more products from Vichy and shop all of the beauty and personal care available on Amazon!

