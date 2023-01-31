Tired Eyes Stressing You Out? This Lifting Cream Tightens the Entire Area

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When it comes to self-care, eye patches are treatments we consistently use to get rid of puffiness or other signs of fatigue when we’re not feeling too hot — but they only go underneath the eyes. What about the rest of the region?

Your peepers can get equally as puffy on the upper eyelid as they do beneath the eye — and show signs of aging just as easily too. Most creams and serums we use have instructions which specifically state to apply underneath the eye, but this lifting treatment can be used on the entire area to help tighten the skin and appear more radiant all around!

Get the DERMA-E Stem Cell Lifting Eye Treatment on sale for $19 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 31, 2023, but are subject to change.

If you’re looking to make your tired eyes appear more awake and bright, the hyaluronic acid in this treatment will help to deliver the moisture your skin needs to balance it out. On top of that, the tightening agents in the formula may be able to significantly reduce the look of wrinkles, crow’s feet and even the pesky laugh lines that form over time.

Different rich antioxidants, including goji berry and others, have a natural tightening and lifting power which assists with sagging skin, droopiness and skin elasticity that naturally diminishes over time. There’s also a fine crystal blend in this treatment which helps buff away dullness so your skin looks brighter!

Eye creams like this can be hit or miss, but so many reviewers say it has helped them with issues no other treatment has been able to do — specifically in terms of eyelid droopiness. For the best possible results, use it in the morning and at night — simply pat a pearl-sized amount around each eye, followed by whichever other serums and moisturizers you want to layer over. Consistency may be able to lead you down the road to youthful and vibrant eyes in as little as a month!

