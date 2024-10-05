Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
Haven’t heard of Way Day? Way Day is essentially the furniture and home decor version of Prime Day. Oh, and it’s hosted by Wayfair, not Amazon. It’s Wayfair’s biggest sale of the year! Wayfair offers up to 80% off thousands of bestselling tables, chairs, sofas, beds, area rugs and more, plus free shipping. There are endless flash deals running, too, so if you’ve been looking for an excuse to update your home — it looks like the furniture stars are aligning!
Way Day is currently underway, and you should run to snag all the deals you can now! Keep in mind that some of these Way Day deals are exclusive doorbuster savings, so they count down the left to shop them.
Whether you’re looking for a new sectional, desk, kitchen table or area rug, you’re covered with this sale! So, go ahead! Whip out your card and get all of your furniture needs taken care of at a huge discount!
Read on for the best deals and some commonly asked questions below!
Best Deals to Shop Now
- Willa Arlo Interiors Romy 30″ W Tufted Upholstered Barrel Chair (Set of 2) — was $1,499, now just $470!
- Sand & Stable Jewell 20″ Single Bathroom Vanity Set — was $614, now just $280!
- Darby Home Co. Karani Luxury Extra Soft 6 Piece 100% Turkish Cotton Bath Towel Set — was $90, now just $30!
- Wayfair Sleep 14″ Medium Hybrid Mattress — was $829, now just $340!
- The Holiday Aisle North Valley Spruce Tree — was $121, now just $76!
- Wade Logan Arlethe 4 Piece Sofa Seating Group with Cushions — was $1,140, now just $400!
- Etta Avenue Hendrix Velvet Barrel Chair — was $400, now just $168!
- Lark Manor Doyal 31.5” Wine Bar — was $246, now just $206!
- Laurel Foundry Modern Farmhouse Rhiannon 63” Media Console — was $670, now just $200!
- Mellow Hana 78″ Square Arm Sofa — was $442, was $250!
Best Living Room Deals
Our Absolute Favorite: Have you ever seen such a darling farmhouse design? This rustic coffee table has a bottom tier for storage — perfect for decorative books, candles and games — was $640, now just $380!
- Abingdon Upholstered Swivel Reclining Chair — originally $891, now $300!
- Griffiths Abstract Rug — originally $315, now $138!
- Lalli 3-Piece Upholstered Sectional — originally $560, now $450!
- Hewson Accent Cabinet — originally $320, now $243!
- AllModern Bennett Upholstered Swivel Barrel Chair — was $682, now just $449!
- Kelly Clarkson Noelle Upholstered Ottoman — was $143, now just $118!
Best Bedroom Deals
Our Absolute Favorite: We’re loving the luxe look of this wingback bed. The velvet material is soft and skin-friendly, not to mention elegant and grand. The bed is suitable for any mattress — memory foam, spring, the like — was $960, now just $176!
- Westerleigh 1 Drawer Nightstand — originally $272, now $119!
- Sealy Cool 12-Inch Memory Foam Cooling Mattress — originally $1,199, now $386!
- Vilano Springs Quilt Set — originally $120, now $51!
- Elie Firm Cooling Pillow Set of Two — originally $70, now $27!
- Birch Lane Sully Handmade Throw Blanket — was $90, now just $35!
- The Twillery Co. Carrington All Season Polyester Down Alternative Comforter/Duvet Insert — was $117, now just $73!
Best Decor Deals
Our Absolute Favorite: You’d think finding a nice mirror would be easy, but if you’ve ever tried to find one, you know how hard it is! This one comes in six different colors and ten different sizes — was $234, now just $96!
- Berwick Linen Semi-Sheer Curtain Panel — originally $38, now $10!
- Tyro Decorative Mirror Accent — originally $149, now $115!
- Venora Striped Cotton Throw Pillow — originally $100, now $24!
- PVC Artificial Potted Green Grass — originally $182, now $85!
- Mercury Row 7″ Metal Knot Sculpture Contemporary Abstract Knotted Metallic Table Decor — was $41, now just $26!
- Latitude Run Floating Shelves — was $35, now just $27!
What Is Way Day?
Way Day is Wayfair’s biggest sale of the year when the retailer offers up to 80% off its bestselling couches, sofas, dining sets, rugs, decor, beds, coffee tables and everything in between. The event runs for three days, so there’s plenty of time to shop! Now, you can score up to 80% off, free shipping, flash deals and more!
When Is Way Day?
Way Day runs from October 5 at midnight until October 7 at 11:59 p.m. EST. Remember, the pre-party starts on September 30, so no dillydallying!
Do I Have to Have a Membership to Shop?
Nope! Anyone with a stable internet connection can take advantage of the deals. We anticipate the best ones will sell out fast, however, so you’ll want to move quickly! No special codes are required.
Do I Have to Use the App?
While the app makes it easier to find, flag and categorize deals of interest, you don’t have to use the app.