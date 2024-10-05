Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Haven’t heard of Way Day? Way Day is essentially the furniture and home decor version of Prime Day. Oh, and it’s hosted by Wayfair, not Amazon. It’s Wayfair’s biggest sale of the year! Wayfair offers up to 80% off thousands of bestselling tables, chairs, sofas, beds, area rugs and more, plus free shipping. There are endless flash deals running, too, so if you’ve been looking for an excuse to update your home — it looks like the furniture stars are aligning!

Way Day is currently underway, and you should run to snag all the deals you can now! Keep in mind that some of these Way Day deals are exclusive doorbuster savings, so they count down the left to shop them.

Whether you’re looking for a new sectional, desk, kitchen table or area rug, you’re covered with this sale! So, go ahead! Whip out your card and get all of your furniture needs taken care of at a huge discount!

Read on for the best deals and some commonly asked questions below!

Best Deals to Shop Now

Best Living Room Deals

Our Absolute Favorite: Have you ever seen such a darling farmhouse design? This rustic coffee table has a bottom tier for storage — perfect for decorative books, candles and games — was $640, now just $380!

Best Bedroom Deals

Our Absolute Favorite: We’re loving the luxe look of this wingback bed. The velvet material is soft and skin-friendly, not to mention elegant and grand. The bed is suitable for any mattress — memory foam, spring, the like — was $960, now just $176!

Related: 6 Writer-Tested Fragrances That Won’t Give You a Headache For those who get headaches, picking a perfume can be, well, a headache! Not only do you have to choose a smell that you’ll want to wear all the time, but you also have to consider how it will make you feel. Unfortunately, even the best scents can cause headaches! Fragrances that smell like essential […]

Best Decor Deals

Our Absolute Favorite: You’d think finding a nice mirror would be easy, but if you’ve ever tried to find one, you know how hard it is! This one comes in six different colors and ten different sizes — was $234, now just $96!

What Is Way Day?

Way Day is Wayfair’s biggest sale of the year when the retailer offers up to 80% off its bestselling couches, sofas, dining sets, rugs, decor, beds, coffee tables and everything in between. The event runs for three days, so there’s plenty of time to shop! Now, you can score up to 80% off, free shipping, flash deals and more!

When Is Way Day?

Way Day runs from October 5 at midnight until October 7 at 11:59 p.m. EST. Remember, the pre-party starts on September 30, so no dillydallying!

Do I Have to Have a Membership to Shop?

Nope! Anyone with a stable internet connection can take advantage of the deals. We anticipate the best ones will sell out fast, however, so you’ll want to move quickly! No special codes are required.

Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Do I Have to Use the App?

While the app makes it easier to find, flag and categorize deals of interest, you don’t have to use the app.