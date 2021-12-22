Deal Alert! This Trendy Area Rug Is on Sale Right Now for Under $50

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Feng shui is an ancient practice that has been around for centuries, and it’s centered around a set of principles to create a balanced and peaceful living space. Many people use these tried-and-true rules to rearrange the rooms in their home to help change up the energy, but not everyone has the time or expertise to complete the process.

That said, our plan to switch up the vibe in our homes for the new year is a bit simpler. We want to update our spaces with new decor without breaking the bank, which is why we checked out Walmart to see what they have in stock. This area rug immediately caught our eye — we couldn’t believe that we found this luxurious, fluffy piece for less than $50! It’s a steal we simply can’t resist, and the ecstatic reviewers confirm it’s a must-buy.

Get the Novashion 5ft x 8ft Shaggy Area Rug (originally $73) on sale for just $49 at Walmart!

The first detail that shocked Us is how large this rug is! For a five-by-eight foot rug that looks similar to this one, you would generally have to pay at least twice the price — if not more. Shoppers were pleasantly surprised once they saw the size in person upon receiving their deliveries. We have to admit that we were a bit apprehensive about the low cost — perhaps we would have to sacrifice on quality to steal this deal. Luckily, reviewers swear that it’s just as soft and plush as it looks!

The rug comes in a handful of great color options — you can choose between soft neutrals or brighter versions for fun pops of color. Numerous reviewers mentioned that this rug was super soft right out of the package, and that their kids and pets are equally as thrilled. It’s perfect for a playroom, living room or bedroom space where you want to create a warm and inviting environment.

After searching tirelessly, we can’t believe we snagged this amazing home decor find! Rugs like this one immediately launch a cozy and inviting atmosphere wherever they are. With the coldest winter months on the horizon, we would highly suggest adding this rug into the mix for peak aesthetic.

