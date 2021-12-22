Stay Organized With These Walmart Finds Curated by The Home Edit — On Sale Now

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When Get Organized with The Home Edit dropped on Netflix last year, we binged the whole season immediately. We couldn’t get enough of stars Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin, expert organizers and delightful human beings. Plus, we got a front-row seat into the homes of the Hollywood elite — Reese Witherspoon, Khloé Kardashian and Neil Patrick Harris, to name a few.

So, when we saw that The Home Edit had curated their top home picks on Walmart, we jumped at the chance to purchase products that got their seal of approval. We want our homes to look as sleek, spick and span as The Home Edit’s celebrity clients’ cribs. Rather than just shoving your miscellaneous belongings into random drawers and cabinets, use these tools to create a structured system moving forward. Bonus: These Walmart home hacks are all on sale!

This Food Storage Set

Keep your pantry foods fresh and organized with this handy storage set. These containers are 100% airtight, shatter-resistant, stackable, dishwasher-safe and freezer-safe. “I am absolutely in love with these containers!” declared one satisfied shopper. “The lids really are airtight so you don’t need to worry about spills or moisture getting in. I like that they are stackable so they save a lot of space. Super easy way to declutter your home a bit.”

Get the Rubbermaid Brilliance Pantry Organization and Food Storage Set of 7 Containers with Airtight Lids (14 Pieces Total) for just $45 (originally $60) at Walmart!

This Kitchen Canister Set

Turn your dry goods into kitchen decor with these glass and wood canisters. Store and display pantry staples — such as cereal, nuts, pasta and coffee beans — with these bamboo lids. According to one review, “Very great quality, and a nice way to spruce up the look of dry goods in your pantry. Definitely recommend!”

Get the Mainstays 4 Pieces Glass Kitchen Canister Set with Bamboo Lids for just $29 (originally $34) at Walmart!

These Collapsible Organizer Baskets

Don’t be a basket case! Instead, tidy up with this set of five eco-friendly handwoven baskets. The collapsible design is ideal for storage and the side handles provide extra support. “These are really the best bins I’ve had,” shared one shopper. “These are nice and sturdy. Very earthy and natural looking. Getting five of these in one set is amazing!”

Get the Best Choice Products 12x12in Hyacinth Baskets, Set of 5 Multipurpose Collapsible Organizers w/ Inserts for just $85 (originally $150) at Walmart!

This Ceramic Candle

Fill your home with the fragrant aroma of these ceramic two-wick candles. Available in seven different colors, these ceramic jars also serve as chic decor. “Love the pottery of this product,” one customer commented. “It’s simple but beautiful and didn’t disappoint!”

Get the Better Homes & Gardens White Salted Coconut & Mahogany 16oz 2-wick Candle for just $9 (originally $13) at Walmart!

These Wire Orb Baskets

These large wire orb baskets are top-rated for a reason! As this review reported, “Wow! These baskets are beautiful. They’re large, but not bulky. Well-made and attractive. I wish I had room for more! Very functional for storing. Sturdy handles help make them easy to access from the shelves.”

Get the Better Homes & Gardens Large Rectangle Wire Orb Baskets, Set of 3 for just $32 (originally $37) at Walmart!

These White Lunch Plates

Entertain with this elegant set of six lunch plates that are dishwasher and microwave-safe. “Love love love these plates,” said one shopper. “The classic winter frost color is the best to mix and match with. Plates are very lightweight and easy to hold while washing.”

Get the Corelle Classic Winter Frost White 8.5″ Lunch Plate, Set of 6 for just $22 (originally $26) at Walmart!

This White Ceramic Bowl

Introducing the Super Bowl of mixing bowls! Crafted from titanium-reinforced ceramic, this bowl is just as durable as it is beautiful. As one customer explained, “This bowl can go from the mixer to the microwave to the oven to the dishwasher! Form AND Function. I love Kitchenaid.”

Get the KitchenAid® 5 Quart 3D Textured White Chocolate Ceramic Bowl for just $70 (originally $100) at Walmart!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!