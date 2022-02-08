Best Living Room Rugs to Suit Your Home Decor

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Finding the right furniture and home decor items to truly make your space your own are never easy purchases to make — especially if you’re shopping online. Of course, one of the trickiest pieces to get right is an area rug for your living room or other space in your home. In fact, it’s important to properly go through a checklist of points that you want to hit to ensure you’re making the correct decision. If you’re not exactly certain how to start the process of buying a new rug, we’ve got you covered. As online shopping experts and aspiring interior designers on a budget, we’re all about searching far and wide for the best of the best!

The most important (and first) thing to consider when shopping for a rug is the specific room you’re looking to furnish. Make sure that you have a measuring tape on hand in order to mark down the exact dimensions you’re working with. There’s nothing more frustrating while decorating than receiving your rug delivery, only to discover that it’s either too big or too small for the room at hand. Once measurements are squared away, you need to consider the style you want and how it will look with the rest of the pieces in the room. Do you want to add some color to your space or keep a muted vibe going with neutrals that will never go out of style? Do you like more intricate patterns or prefer something that’s plain and simple? Are you looking for a typical rectangular rug or do you want to try out a different shape? There’s a great deal to take into consideration! Retailers like Amazon are valuable resources for this type of purchase, as they offer fast delivery options — and easy returns, depending on the seller! You might not even know exactly what you’re looking for until you see options, and we have plenty of them for you below. Check out the nine best area rugs that we found below!

How to Fit Your Rug to Your Room

Measure the space

Selecting a fun pattern or a neutral shade that teams with anything

Choose the appropriate shape

Best Rugs

For Small Apartments

This smaller (and well-priced) rug is ideal for apartments that don’t have as much room as a larger home or condo. It’s also an excellent option if you have a smaller area in your home that’s in dire need of a rug, be it a bedroom, home office or playroom!

Get the Deerlux Modern Living Room Area Rug for prices starting at $53 at Target!

For Larger Rooms

This extra large rug is ideal for living rooms with plenty of floorspace to cover! The size options are seriously endless, so you can find the exact version of the rug that you need to fit the room you’re shopping for. It also comes in different colors, so there’s no reason to sacrifice your aesthetic. Oh, and the sale price? Too good!

Get the SAFAVIEH Adirondack Collection Oriental Distressed Non-Shedding Rug (originally $864) on sale for $233 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 7, 2022, but are subject to change.

Circular Rug Option

Circular rugs are a solid option if you want to achieve a different vibe than a typical rectangular style! This rug in particular can actually open up the space, and there’s an element of balance thanks to the circular shape and the pattern that we truly enjoy. Target always has a solid range of home goods, and this rug is no exception.

Get the Geometric Swinning Wave Circular Screen Print Rug for prices starting at $100 at Target!

Easy-to-Clean Rug

This rug is super simple to manage because it’s machine-washable! Whenever you feel that the rug needs freshening up, just throw it in the wash and you’ll have a clean carpet in no time. It was specifically designed for being washed regularly, so you don’t have to worry about ruining it or changing how it looks and feels.

Get the Ophanie Machine Washable 3 x 5 Feet Rug on sale for prices starting at $23 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 7, 2022, but are subject to change.

Modern Rug

Is there anything more chic in the design world right now than the marble trend? We can’t believe that we found this beauty! If you have a marble theme going on in your home or just want to incorporate the print into your decor, this rug was made for you.

Get the SAFAVIEH Craft Collection Modern Abstract Non-Shedding Rug (originally $315) on sale for $258 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 7, 2022, but are subject to change.

Stylish Rug

The chevron design of this rug is beyond en vogue at the moment, and we adore the different colors that are used throughout the pattern! You’ll get a little pop of color thanks to the blue and burnt orange shades, but they’re not overpowering or overwhelming. Walmart is another place to visit if you’re in the market for a budget-friendly home upgrade!

Get the Rugs.Com Leipzig Collection Area Rug for prices starting at $39 at Walmart!

Kid-Safe Rug

Kids will love playing on this extra soft shaggy rug! It’s incredibly plush and shoppers who have picked it up confirm that their children are thrilled with how it feels. Even if you don’t have kids in the house and just want to add some cozy vibes to your space, this rug is a dream come true!

Get the Stoneway Super Soft Shaggy Area Rug for prices starting at $33 at Walmart!

Patterned Rug

We’re swooning over the classic patterns that come together in the design of this rug! Even though there are numerous contrasting elements here, they look fabulous together. The fact that the only two colors used here are black and cream match perfectly with the various patterns and create a timeless piece!

Get the Chester Boho Moroccan Area Rug for prices starting at $33 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 7, 2022, but are subject to change.

Muted Rug

This rug has muted colors which give the pattern a faded look — it almost looks like you could’ve scored it at a vintage shop. We adore this style and it’s a fantastic match if you have plenty of softer colors in your room — or if you want to add just a touch of color to your space without going overboard!

Get the SAFAVIEH Madison Collection Boho Chic Floral Medallion Trellis Rug (originally $165) on sale for $140 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 7, 2022, but are subject to change.

