15 Bestselling Candles That Look As Luxe as They Smell

Now that it’s officially cozy season, we’re all spending a bit more time indoors. Whereas we used to spend our afternoons at the beach or at the zoo, we’re now watching scary movies, baking cookies, playing games and enjoying our favorite candles. If you can’t relate to the latter, that’s about to change!

Candles are a functional decor piece; not only do scents set the mood of a space, but candle designs can seriously level up any room. The right candle will turn your space from classic to classy! But finding candles that strike the balance between luxe-looking and luxe-smelling (if that’s a thing) is tough. That said, we found 15 dreamy candles that are so chic, you probably won’t want to light them.

Most of these picks have been smell-tested by yours truly (the others are in my shopping cart), so you can shop dud-free! These candles make the perfect housewarming gifts, but let’s be real . . . they make even better gifts to self!

Vanilla, Bourbon & Mandarin Candle

Folks, we have a winner! This dreamy candle smells like a night in with good friends and a glass of wine. The otherwise sweet scent is balanced with spicy bourbon and cozy amber notes!

Get the Vanilla, Bourbon & Mandarin Candle for $48 at Sunday Citizen!

Capri Blue Volcano Ribbed Candle

If you know, you know. The iconic Capri Blue scent housed in a shiny industrial jar is a match made in heaven! Just trust me on this one. This candle is guaranteed to become a year-round staple!

Get the Capri Blue Volcano Ribbed Candle for $38 at Anthropologie!

Tuscany Candle Vanilla Macaron Candle

Imagine you just walked into a French bakery. This inviting vanilla buttercream scent is a crowd-pleaser in a luxe-looking white jar! It’s the ideal gift for sweet candle lovers.

Get the Tuscany Candle Vanilla Macaron Candle for $13 at CVS!

Foton Pearled Candle and Vase Set

This pearled candle can be poured into any jar of your choosing. I love the chic square vase it comes with, but feel free to mix it up! The Misty Monty scent is comforting, almost like baby powder.

Get the Pearled Candle and Vase Set for $45 at Foton Candle!

Apotheke Pumpkin Ginger Candle

If you’re feeling seasonal, look no further than this classic pumpkin ginger find. Apotheke has a slew of bestselling candles, but I’m loving this fall find!

Get the Apotheke Pumpkin Ginger Candle for $35 (originally $46) at Nordstrom!

Sana Jardin Sandalwood Temple Candle

Get ready to go on a journey! This cedarwood, vanilla and neroli oil candle feels like a sensory experience for everybody in the room. It’s meditation in smell form!

Get the Sana Jardin Sandalwood Temple Candle for $65 at Bluemercury!

Maison Louis Maris No.04 Bois de Balincourt Candle

Yes, this scent is as luxe as it sounds. The simple design makes it the ideal gift for the quiet luxury enthusiasts of the world, especially those who love romantic cinnamon, vetiver and amber.

Get the Maison Louis Maris No.04 Bois de Balincourt Candle for $38 on Amazon!

Aembr Luxury Votive Trio Gift Set

This trio looks stunning atop a living room shelf. There’s no losing with any scents you choose, but I can vouch for the Bibliotek, Amber Oud and Vaniluxe. Luxe is an understatement!

Get the Aembr Luxury Votive Trio Gift Set for $48 at Aembr!

Mrs. Meyer’s Clean Day Wild Mind Candle

Calling all the fellow clean freaks! This new wild mint candle smells of freshly cut herbs alongside tangerine and warm musk. Designed to burn for 65 hours, your home will be set for months!

Get the Mrs. Meyer’s Clean Day Wild Mint Candle for $30 on Amazon!

Thymes Frasier Fir Flocked Jar Candle

Who else is excited for Christmas? This fir, cedarwood and sandalwood blend is the ideal holiday scent that’s enjoyable all winter long. The sparkly jar is just a bonus!

Get the Thymes Frasier Fir Flocked Jar Candle for $16 on Amazon!

Lafco New York Signature Candle

I can’t wait to try out this bestseller! According to reviewers, this is a “luxurious candle that’s worth the hype”. Say less! Hundreds of reviewers consider it a new fave.

Get the Lafco New York Signature Candle for $75 on Amazon!

Aluminate Life Healing Crystal Candle

This candle is a crystal person’s dream. It contains essential oils, crystals and coconut wax, making it 100% clean and non-toxic. You’ll feel any negative energy leaving the room!

Get the Aluminate Life Healing Crystal Candle for $48 on Amazon!

Albisa Flan Candle

If you want a candle that smells like a cozy Cuban household, meet this flan candle that adds a touch of warmth to any room. It’s sweet, delicious and oh-so buttery!

Get the Albisa Candles Flan Candle for $32 at Albisa Candles!

Fablerune Hinoki and Wild Fig Candle

I don’t typically enjoy earthy smells, but this masculine fig scent is ideal for offices, living rooms and even dining rooms. It’s wild and optimistic with notes of hinoki, rhubarb, coconut and osmanthus flower.

Get the Fablerune Hinoki and Wild Fig Candle for $26 at Fablerune!