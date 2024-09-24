Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Despite what the (seemingly ubiquitous) cold weather critics say, we adore the fall and winter months! From baking and watching movies to picking pumpkins and enjoying the first snow, there’s nothing quite like the cold months. Our tresses, however, probably don’t agree.

Extremes are hard on the hair. While the summer sun is damaging, the winter air is too, combining cold, bitter air with dry indoor heat. These cold and dry conditions can make your hair flat, brittle, frizzy and more prone to breakage. You may also notice scalp flaking. Yikes!

While you can’t control Mother Nature’s wrath, you can control how you treat your hair during these months. Your mane needs a bit more attention, namely loads of moisture, weekly hair masks, extended wash days, less frequent heat styling and protection from direct cold air exposure. It also helps to have a humidifier!

When you do wash your hair though, it’s key to give it the goods! To ensure your hair retains as much moisture as possible this dry season, we gathered some of our tried-and-true favorite shampoos that cleanse your hair without drying. These shampoos deeply hydrate and nourish your strands for silky locks all winter long!

Read on for our faves!

Matrix Instacure Built-a-Bond Shampoo

The name says it all. This brand-new shampoo is already a bestseller! It contains citric acid to strengthen and squalene to soften and smooth. 83% of users notice instantly revived hair after just one use!

Get the Matrix Instacure Built-a-Bond Shampoo for $24 at Ulta!

Eleven Australia Hydrate My Hair Shampoo

Designed for every climate, this ultra-hydrating formula strengthens, conditions and repairs while protecting damaged hair from future damage. Cucumber extract, hydrolyzed quinoa and avocado oil are a few highlights!

Get the Eleven Australia Hydrate My Hair Shampoo for $27 on Amazon!

Freewill Restorative Repair Shampoo

It’s clean, it’s vegan, it’s natural and most importantly, it’s effective — what’s not to love? This shampoo combines pea protein, lemongrass oil ginger root oil and grapefruit for the ultimate hydrating hair cocktail.

Get the Freewill Restorative Repair Shampoo for $22 on Amazon!

Aveda Nutriplenish Shampoo

The smell (if you know, you know) is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to what we love about this shampoo. This decadent formula nourishes hair with powerful superfoods and butters. Plus, it’s on sale!

Get the Aveda Nutriplenish Shampoo for $31 (originally $39) at Aveda!

JSHealth Purifying Vitamin Shampoo

Enriched with vitamins, vegan keratin and aloe vera, this “miracle” foaming formula prioritizes scalp health while taming static, adding shine and body and repairing breakage.

Get the JSHealth Purifying Vitamin Shampoo for $28 at JSHealth!

Jess and Lou Clean Hydrating Shampoo

Calling all the clean beauty enthusiasts of the world! This toxin-free shampoo is designed to add shine to all hair types, deeply hydrating in the process. Antimicrobial protection keeps hair cleaner for longer for fewer overall washes!

Get the Jess and Lou Clean Hydrating Shampoo for $28 on Amazon!

Fable and Mane HoliRoots Shampoo

Coconut oil is the superstar ingredient in this clarifying formula that also contains tiger herb for keratin formation and aloe vera for moisture. It’s best suited for medium to thick hair types.

Get the Fable and Mane HoliRoots Coconut Oil Shampoo for $30 on Amazon!

Sachajuan Scalp Shampoo

A dry, flaky scalp is never fun, especially when it becomes itchy and irritated. This scalp shampoo is the leveled-up version of Head and Shoulders, removing dandruff and soothing the scalp while promoting new cell growth.

Get the Sachajuan Scalp Shampoo for $33 on Amazon!