Uggs are cool again! Just like flare jeans, capri pants, New Balance sneakers and Abercrombie & Fitch, certain brands and styles have made massive comebacks in the fashion world — mini Ugg boots are one of them. Now that we’ve officially entered the lovely season of fall, you’ll start to notice these cozy numbers all around town!

But if you know boots, you know that even the Ultra Mini style is at least $150. If you want a boot that looks and feels exactly like an Ugg Ultra Mini, just without the hefty price tag, we found a cozy boot on Amazon to check all your boxes! These shortie boots are comfy, classic and ultra-chic. Plus, they’ll save you $120!

These booties can be worn as slippers around the house or as a fashion statement outside of it. (Full disclosure: We’re grabbing a pair for both!) They have versatile suede material, a camel brown hue, a mid-ankle height that pairs beautifully with wide-leg pants and a faux fur lining to keep your toes warm, so they’re destined to become your new go-to shoes for fall and winter.

And yes they’re fashionable, but the boots are functional, too! The slip-on style is ultra-convenient, but that’s just the tip of the iceberg. The soles are made of a lightweight material that doesn’t scratch the floors or weigh down your feet, yet provides plenty of traction on wet floors, winter streets and any other slippery surfaces.

These booties have the exact same zigzag pattern bottom as Uggs! The sleek suede upper happens to be stain-resistant, a major bonus if you plan on wearing these mini boots outdoors. You’ll also love the classic exposed stitching that’s iconically Ugg!

That’s the exterior, but the interior is just as dreamy! You’ll adore the way the faux fur lining is soft, but not suffocating — because nobody wants sweaty feet! There’s just enough cushioning on the bottom to provide support without any memory foam in sight.

Whether you need a new cozy shoe to wear to the mailbox this fall, on a walk with the dog or to brunch with the girls, these minis are for you! Some of our favorite celebs like Chrissy Teigen and Nicole Kidman rock them with everything from sweatpants and jeans to skirts and shorts. They pair perfectly with lounge sets and denim alike, so don’t be afraid to mix it up! The trend is very much alive, so get excited about being the trendiest (and comfiest!) person in the room this chilly season.

Get the Wishcotton Short Bootie Slippers for $30 on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 23, 2024, but are subject to change.

