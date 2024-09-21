Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

In case you’re missing it, loafers are having a major moment in the sun right now. Whereas they used to be reserved for businesspeople and Vogue models, the shoes have replaced sneakers as the shoes of choice for celebs, moms, dads, teens, professionals and fashionistas. If you already own a pair of loafers, you’re one step ahead of the fashion game!

If you don’t, however, or if you’re looking to update your wardrobe, it’s hard to know where to start. You need loafers that are as comfortable as it is stylish, otherwise you won’t wear them. But just try Googling “comfortable women’s loafers” . . . yeah. There are seemingly too many options for comfortable loafers, and how’s one to know one comfortable loafer from another?

That’s where we come in! We’ve rounded up some of the comfiest trendy loafers on Amazon that are bound to become your new favorites. Whether you enjoy a more rustic, weathered style or prefer something shiny and chic, we’ve got you covered. Read on!

1. Our absolute favorite: See why we adore it? This Franco Sarto loafer has a shiny look, front tassels and high-quality stitching (not to mention five-star ratings) — originally $99, now $63!

2. Classy white: Say goodbye to those white sneakers! These comfy shoes are simple, luxe and lightweight with a wear-with-everything design — originally $40, now $38!

3. Cole Haan: Pebbled leather is what sets this penny loafer above the competition. These shoes scream Easthampton rich with a nautical flair — originally $100, now $67!

4. Simple suede: We adore suede for fall and these flat loafers nail the look. Reviewers love the versatility, timeless design and quality feel — originally $89, now $73!

5. Total stunner: Get ready for compliment central! These loafer shoes have ruched detailing and a leather front strap that looks expensive — originally $158, now $102!

6. Rich mom: Make that a professional rich mom. These slip-on loafers have shiny hardware and thick latex insoles for all-day wear — $50!

7. Dr. Scholl’s: Nope, Dr. Scholl’s doesn’t just make sneakers. These loafers are both shiny and matte for the ultimate fashion statement — originally $85, now $55!

8. Major steal: We can’t believe these chic Bruno Marc slip-ons are over half off. The style will go with everything in your wardrobe ensemble — originally $36, now $17!

9. Details matter: The stitching on these Sperry penny loafers is ultra-luxe! The outside is made of real leather (in case you couldn’t tell) — originally $105, now $90!

10. Guess who?: If chunky is your style, we may have just found your new go-to shoe. These faux leather shoes add almost two inches of height — originally $99, now $93!

11. Dreamy pair: See why these are an automatic yes? According to reviewers, these are the perfect shoes for office days and dressy occasions — originally $40, now $36!

12. So rustic: Anyone who knows of Golden Goose knows that weathered is an expensive look. You can get these Cole Haans for half off right now — originally $115, now $66!

13. Heeled platform: There are a few different colors to choose from in this chunky heeled loafer and we’re seriously considering grabbing two — originally $43, now $31!

14. Steve Madden: You can’t go wrong with a classic! The hardware is both edgy and classy, making this the most versatile pick on the list — originally $80, now $63!

15. Fall brown: For those who wear a lot of brown during the fall, this Toms lug-sole loafer will tie in beautifully with your outfit getup — originally $110, now $73!

16. Sam Edelman: If you’re okay with a splurge, this bestselling loafer is the shoe for you! It’s made with 100% real high-quality leather — $150!