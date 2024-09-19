Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

We’d be lying if we said we weren’t excited to cross the line from summer to fall. The beach days and barbecues were great and all, but we’re ready for some hayrides, movie nights, pumpkin spice lattes and fall fashion, of course! We associate fall with neutral, rich colors, layered outfits, bold accessories, knits, sweaters and so much more . . . it’s no wonder we can’t wait!

But the other side of fall fashion is loungewear. The cooler temperatures make all of Us want to cozy up a bit, but we don’t want to look like we’re lounging while we run errands, attend a nice dinner or hit the pumpkin patch. If you want to be comfy while looking like you run a multimillion-dollar business somewhere, we found 17 ultra-classy sweaters on Amazon that will change your fall fashion life!

When we tell you we’re stocking up, we mean it . . . just ask our Amazon carts!

See our top picks!

1. Our absolute favorite: See why we love it? This high-fashion number pairs beautifully with jeans for a casual look or even dress pants for the office.

2. Runner up: Relaxed, dynamic and chic, this crewneck sweater can be worn tucked in, half-tucked or flowy depending on the occasion.

3. Urban Outfitters-esque: Exposed hems and a bold contrast make this batwing sweater look much more expensive than it is. We were convinced it was Urban!

4. Chunky knit: We adore the off-the-shoulder style of this slouchy long-sleeve top. And yes, it’s as comfortable as it looks . . . maybe even comfier!

5. Long sweater: All you need is a pair of leggings and you’re good to go! You’ll appear effortlessly put together while you run errands, attend brunch or hit the pumpkin patch.

6. Cozy chic: Heathered material, buttons, a turtleneck design and an oversized fit are just a few highlights of this ultra-trendy sweater.

7. A fall must: No ifs, and or buts about it — this sweater is Amazon’s choice for good reason! Chunky crochet sleeves and eyelet details make it a total showstopper.

8. Crowd favorite: Over 7,000 reviewers give this batwing sweater five stars. The top is in between a turtleneck and a mock neck, ideal for transitional weather!

9. Pattern queen: Even if you typically opt for solid-colored tops, this printed knit sweater is destined to become your new go-to.

10. Looking tall: The subtle vertical knit design makes your midsection look taller, longer and leaner by default. What a win!

11. Yacht wife: Something about the horizontal stripes, knit material and metal buttons is nautical. Look like you own a place in the Hamptons wherever you go!

12. Cable knit: Cable knit sweaters are classics! This elevated version combines the traditional look with a modern turtleneck design.

13. Everyday outfit: You won’t want to wear anything other than this casual crewneck with trendy sleeve detailing. Added to cart!

14. Mockneck top: If you run warm, this is the sweater for you! It’s made of a lightweight viscose, rayon and polyester blend that won’t make you overheat.

15. Trendsetter alert: Sexy and chic, this v-neck sweater pays attention to the details that matter. Lace and knit combined give it a one-of-a-kind flair!

16. Oversized style: We all know how ‘in’ oversized clothes are right now, especially for fall. This turtleneck top is more comfortable than a hoodie!

17. Rich mom: You’ll look and feel like a diva in this honeycomb knit sweater! Flare hems make this an essential find, especially since it’s on sale.