Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

We love fall! Everything from the vibes and food to the colors, temperature and style is on point, especially for those who don’t enjoy overheating 24/7. While we’re happy to do away with tight clothes, bikinis and sandals until next year, the only thing we’ll really miss is wearing dresses every day.

But luckily, we don’t have to choose between dresses and fall. Dresses can be a fall staple if you find the right ones! In fact, you can skip the tight denim jeans completely this season if you choose. We found 18 comfy and classy Amazon dresses that will make you the star of the show wherever you go, all while staying below the $32 mark. So grab a few while you’re at it!

Scroll on to see our top picks!

1. New staple: Wear it for everything from attending seasonal gatherings to grocery shopping, grabbing the kids from school, meeting friends for brunch and more!

2. Maxi length: We’re a little obsessed with the loose fit of this Anrabess bestseller. There are dozens of swoon-worthy colors to choose from!

3. Yacht wife: Get ready to look like you vacation abroad every other weekend. This semi-nautical sweater dress has a striped design that pairs perfectly with white sneakers.

4. Queen status: An empire waist makes this a flattering find, especially since it has a loose fit and stretchy material that doesn’t squeeze, poke or itch.

5. Total stunner: This brand-new dress just dropped last month, so you can bet nobody will show up wearing the same outfit. Phew!

6. Lantern sleeves: How trendy is this Prettygarden crewneck dress? Chunky knit sleeves give it a casual look without making it too casual. Wear this outfit with stockings this fall and winter!

7. New fave: Boho and chic, this long-sleeve dress is everything a quiet luxury fashionista wants and more. A cotton, lyocell and elastane blend is ultra-soft on the skin.

8. Classy act: Get ready for the compliments. This crewneck dress is lightweight enough to wear all year round whether you’re traveling, running errands or having dinner with your boo!

9. Flattering style: The wrap in the front of this Hotouch dress will cover any bloating or bumps. Hooray! A ribbed design lengthens your torso, too.

10. Darling midi: Midi dresses are all sorts of elegant. This sophisticated number has a button-front design and stripes that make it an absolute staple!

11. Simple, not boring: Solid-color dresses are so fall! This mini dress has a slight v-neck, lantern sleeves and a smocked elastic waist that gives your body some shape. But don’t worry . . . it’s loose!

12. Real deal: If you want to dress like Mrs. October, this is the pullover sweater dress for you! It’s casual, chic, sexy and soft, all without crossing the $20 mark. (Note: it’s usually $70!)

13. Crowd pleaser: Nearly 15,o00 reviewers give this stretchy short-sleeve maxi five stars, so don’t take our word for it . . . take theirs!

14. Secret pockets: You would never know this thigh-length dress is actually functional. Bring only your essentials it to the pumpkin patch, on a coffee date and anywhere else fall takes you!

15. Super casual: This is an everyday dress that’ll have you turning heads without even trying. The front pocket, drawstrings and hood nail the chill girl aesthetic!

16. Darling gal: We adore the way this crewneck new release flows and drapes. People will start copying your style after you wear this dress — guaranteed!

17. A total classic: An asymmetrical tiered style is just the tip of the iceberg. This long-sleeve midi dress has a pleated design, cozy material, loose fit and plenty of reviewers to back it up!

18. Smocked mini: Obsessed is an understatement with this Dokotoo dress that goes with absolutely everything! Dress it up with strappy sandals or down with sneakers.