Finding a new go-to dress can feel like a full-time job, especially if you’re particular about the way it fits, looks and feels . . . aren’t we all? The only thing that makes it harder is dress shopping online. You can’t see the physical colors or feel the materials in real time, so who knows how it’ll look on your body? It’s overwhelming — we get it!

One of the best ways to have success while online dress shopping is to first consider the style of the dress. Some styles and patterns are more flattering than others, so knowing what to look for (and what to avoid) is key! Second, we recommend consulting the reviews section. Plenty of reviewers return to the reviews section to share their experiences, noting the quality, color and fit for their particular body type.

If you do both of these things, you’re nearly guaranteed to find a winner! We did the heavy lifting for you, rounding up 14 reviewer-loved loose and comfy dresses that are designed to lengthen and slim without sacrificing style. Read on to find your new casual or fancy go-to . . . or both!

1. Classy act: Maybe it’s the sleeves or maybe it’s the lightweight material, but this outfit is giving closet millionaire vibes . . . or not so closet millionaire.

2. Tiered midi: We see you! This tiered short-sleeve dress has a v-neck, pleated tiers and puff sleeves you’ll dream about.

3. Waist cinch: This boho dress is designed to minimize your torso without squeezing, giving the illusion of a narrower waist. Count Us in!

4. Super smocked: Smocked doesn’t mean tight! This stretchy mini dress has trendy lantern sleeves that add a dynamic look to an otherwise simple design.

5. Velvet princess: Need an elegant dress that’s comfier than a pair of pajamas? Meet your new go-to dress that’s ideal for weddings, baby showers and more.

6. Flowy find: If you’re feeling bloated, this is the dress you want to be wearing! The material fans out around your midsection, covering any bumps.

7. Corporate gal: Get ready to be the trendiest person at the office! This business casual work dress pairs perfectly with flats.

8. Pattern look: You don’t have to grab this maxi dress in a busy pattern, but it will smooth out and lengthen your body. We adore the drawstring v-neck style!

9. Boho beauty: Where to begin! This dress balances sexy and beachy with modest and classy, a line that’s unbelievably hard to walk.

10. Everyday outfit: This dress will replace all of your sweatpants and sweatshirts. It’s just as comfortable but a million times more stylish!

11. Button up, buttercup: Most button-front dresses don’t go all the way down, but this shin-length number does! Wear it with sneakers for a casual look.

12. Lots of character: Some of the fun of vacation is dressing like you’re on vacation. This spaghetti strap maxi will take you straight to the beach!

13. Up or down: All you have to do to dress up or down is change your shoes! Wear this dress to all of your upcoming casual and dressy occasions alike.

14. Yacht wife: Horizontal stripes and a loose fit give this outfit its nautical flair. This one will never go out of style!