It’s wedding season! Chances are you’ve already attended a slew of spring and summer wedding bashes, but as they say in sports, “It’s not over until it’s over.” September and October serve as the bookends for a season that starts in late May. It may sound biased, but we see why people wait!

Early fall is a beautiful time to host a wedding, especially an outdoor one with views, trees and colors. Knowing what to wear to a fall wedding, however, is challenging; the weather is never consistent and who knows how much time you’ll spend outside! Plus, fall is the beginning of cozy season, so you want to wear something that fits the agenda (without looking like it fits the agenda, if you know what we mean).

Don’t worry — we’re in the same boat! We all want comfy and classy outfits that make Us feel like we’re lounging while we enjoy the champagne toast and break it down on the dance floor. And with the current offerings at retailers like Amazon, Nordstrom and Walmart, this dream is actually possible!

Read on to see the dresses you won’t want to do wedding season without. Cheers!

1. Silky soft: We’re pressuring our besties to get married just so we can wear this elegant long-sleeve dress with a trendy side slit and smocked waist — was $71, now $50 on Amazon!

2. One shoulder: Nail the asymmetrical trend with this silky maxi dress that doesn’t poke, prod, itch or squeeze — was $60, now $34 on Amazon!

3. Classy act: If you’re looking for something that flatters your waist, meet your new BFF. This solid-colored midi has a floral pattern that’s certain to garner some attention — $45 on Amazon!

4. Halter style: Shiny and sleek, this halter neck dress contains elastane for an ultra-stretchy feel. The front crossover lengthens your torso, too — $74 at Nordstrom!

5. Boho beauty: There are a bunch of different colors to choose from in this printed short-sleeve number, so good luck choosing just one — $48 on Amazon!

6. Total steal: We can’t believe this classy cocktail dress is under $100. The ruffles around the neckline, bra line and sleeve hems are swoon-worthy — was $51, now $36 at Walmart!

7. New favorite: Reviewers can’t get enough of this charming midi that combines ruffle and cap sleeves — $48 on Amazon!

8. Satin style: The wine-red hue is just the beginning when it comes to what we adore about this dress. The flowy satin material feels almost weightless on your skin — $99 at Nordstrom!

9. Sweater dress: This outfit can be worn to the wedding and for all of your day-to-day errands, work events and everything in between — was $46, now $32 on Amazon!

10. High neck: Get ready for the compliments! You’ll look classy, chic and elegant in this flirty floral dress with an asymmetrical hem — $84 at VICI!

11. We’re in tiers: It’s like a cake, but better! This tiered dress has a halter neck, ruffle hems, a darling back tie and a semi-ribbed design — $57 on Amazon!

12. Head turner alert: Made of a rayon and spandex blend, this dress has wide straps and a sporty back that will make you look and feel like a million bucks — was $68, now $37 at Nordstrom!

13. Simple elegance: It doesn’t matter what you wear this three-quarter sleeve cocktail dress with . . . you’ll still look classy — $57 on Amazon!

14. Party starter: If you’re not the life of the party, that’s about to change. This ultra-chic dress should be way more expensive than it is, but you won’t hear Us complaining — $55 on Amazon!

15. Metallic midi: There aren’t any other dresses quite like this one. A wrap tie, one-sleeve design and shiny material are just a few highlights — $89 at Nordstrom!

16. Swiss dots: Why settle when you can grab a lightweight textured dress that has as much character as you do? — was $57, now $50 on Amazon!

17. Best for last: It’s very demure, especially if you opt for the rich-looking beige color. You’ll look like the wealthy aunt who flew in from the Hamptons — $46 on Amazon!