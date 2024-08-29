Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If rich mom is your vibe, how can you choose between coastal and quiet luxury aesthetics? Both styles have merits in the expensive-looking arena, especially if you like to emulate the fashion trends of celebrities like Jessica Alba, Gisele Bundchen and Kyle Richards.

Related: These lululemon Loungewear Pieces Will Be Our New Fall Uniforms Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below. Everyone knows how important daily movement is for our physical and mental health, but not everyone knows how equally important rest days are. Rest days give the mind and body […]

Coastal style consists of flowy fabrics, loose-fitting pieces, the occasional floral pattern and classy materials like linen. There’s a good amount of layering involved to protect from the cool ocean breeze. Oh, and stripes, paisley and bright colors are always fair game!

Quiet luxury is a little different. Neutrals, subtle accessories and timeless details are key. Most pieces are made of fine materials like cashmere, wool or silk, furthering the idea of quality craftsmanship. We see why celebs gravitate toward this style!

If you want to combine the two, imagine high-quality pieces that are breezy, neutral and classy, all while making you look like you belong somewhere in high-class Europe. We found 15 sets, sweaters and tops that you won’t believe are under $24 on Amazon that will make you look and feel rich, elegant and famous.

Two-Piece Outfit Sets

1. Knit style: We’re a little obsessed with the style of this knit vest and pants set. Wear it during the summer or with a blazer this winter!

2. New favorite: If you need a classy set that you’ll feel comfortable lounging in, check out this wide-leg pant and tank top set that’s nearly half off right now.

3. Rich mom: Have you ever seen such a classy getup? The cap sleeve top and shorts combo is ideal for days by the water.

4. Reviewer-loved: Stretchy, soft and casual, this outfit will be your new go-to for errands, chores and more. Dress it up with gold jewelry!

5. Linen look: Mix and match this beachy outfit with different pieces in your closet to get a variety of looks for the price one. The set is 100% cotton!

6. All year round: Whether you wear this spaghetti strap tank and wide-leg pant set with a cardigan depends on the temperature. Regardless, it’s an absolute must!

7. Vacation outfit: Look no further for a smooth linen set you’ll want to wear while frolicking on a European vacation.

8. Nice and toasty: Long sleeves and long pants give this set a tracksuit vibe, especially when paired with comfy white sneakers!

Sweaters and Tops

9. Stay cool: You don’t have to grab this sleeveless button-up top in this icy blue hue, but you’ll be the trendiest gal on the block if you do!

10. Just right: This ribbed knit top hugs your body just enough without making you feel constrained. The square neck style and bold hems are swoon-worthy!

11. Classy classic: Maybe you’re headed to a polo match or the office, but either way, this stretchy top will make you feel like a million bucks.

12. Super casual: Exposed seams add a touch of coastal boho while the simple design gives it a luxury look. This sweatshirt will replace your hoodie any day!

13. Striped up: Hey there, yacht wife! It’s no wonder reviewers adore this cap-sleeve top for casual and dressy occasions alike.

14. One of a kind: We’d bet fashion money you haven’t seen a round-neck top like this one. Wear it with a jean jacket for a night on the (Hamptons) town!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Please enter a valid email. Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

15. Chilly overseas: Wear this braided sweater on a cool July night or during Christmastime . . . or both! It’s perfectly suited for either!