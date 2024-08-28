Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If you’ve ever stepped into a Hamptons boutique, you know the vibe. It seems like every single piece is splurgeworthy! From knit materials and breezy fabrics to luxe-looking styles and trendy designs, most of Us would spend our entire (yearly) paycheck at the right boutique.

But we couldn’t believe our eyes when we saw the rich mom staples available on Amazon. Some of the tops and sweaters look like they’d cost hundreds! Knowing Us, of course we had to round ’em up!

We’re loading our carts with these 18 pieces we’d expect to find only at a high-end boutique. Each piece is classic and distinctive, seamlessly bridging the gap between trendy and timeless. You’ll want to wear them everywhere, all year round!

So read on to see our top and sweater picks! Chances are you won’t believe your eyes, either.

1. Our absolute favorite: The sleeves seal the deal. We adore the look of this top tucked into a pair of high-rise denim jeans.

2. Runner up: It’s not just the color that gets Us excited for fall. This trendy knit pullover will keep you extra cozy when it’s breezy.

3. Borderline obsessed: We can’t believe this classy top is only $10. You’ll love the ruffle long sleeves and crewneck style!

4. Lace crochet: Look no further for a go-with-everything top that turns heads at every corner. Bonus: It’s nearly half off!

5. Colder weather: When it’s freezing outside, you can bet on this balloon-sleeve turtleneck sweater to keep you warm.

6. New go-to: Trust Us when we say you won’t want to wear anything else. This polyester, viscose and elastane blend is ultra-stretchy, too!

7. Classy gal: Wearing this ruffle and Swiss dot top with a chic leather bag is essential! The detailing around the bust is so rich mom.

8. Reverse stitching: Something about the stitching and waffle knit material of this casual short-sleeve top screams Urban Outfitters.

9. All-year outfit: This v-neck tank is suitable for summer, spring, fall and winter. Simply throw on a cardigan if needed!

10. Brand new: If you want to be the trendsetter of your friend group, check out this lightweight sweater top that feels almost cloud-like.

11. Mock neck: Have you ever seen such a showstopping top? You don’t have to get it in this pattern, but it totally adds to the appeal.

12. Cozy knit: This oversized sweater is the only thing you need for cold weather. It’s also ideal for cool summer evenings!

13. Puff sleeves: A crowd favorite, this soft short-sleeve sweater top has 4.4 out of 5 stars on Amazon.

14. Quiet luxury: When you want to feel like you own the place, throw on this side-split sweater that pairs perfectly with leggings.

15. Off the shoulder: There are no excuses for not dressing cute . . . not when it’s this comfy and this cute. Case closed.

16. Simple elegance: Wear this short-sleeve top with jeans or dress pants. Either way, you’ll look and feel like a million bucks!

17. Super stripes: Stripes aren’t just for summer! This trendy striped top will give you the yacht wife vibes you desire without the price tag.

18. Casual night out: It’s about time you called up the girls and put a date night on the calendar! Wear this cozy top with jeans.