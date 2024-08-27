Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

There’s rich, then there’s rich rich, then there’s Southampton rich. These folks have money to burn and then some with median home prices well into the millions!

Before you get confused, note that Southampton rich is different from Beverly Hills rich or Palm Beach rich; it has a classy, old-money feel as opposed to a flashy new-money one. Everything from home decor to outfits is preppy, understated and sophisticated with a relaxed coastal style. And Southampton ladies sure know how to dress the part!

Think Gisele Bundchen-looking accessories, shoes and tops all year round. We’re a little obsessed with the tops in particular, each with a flowy, airy design and a lightweight feel. There are plenty of expensive Hamptons-esque tops at places like Nordstrom and Saks, but we wanted to find some that not only fit the vibe, but fit the budget.

Not to toot our own horn, but we were wildly successful! Read on to see our favorite Southampton-style tops that flatter almost any body type. Happy shopping!

1. Everyday fave: We all need a basic white top and this one is the rich mom version. It will go with everything in your closet — $20!

2. Country club: If you don’t own the country club, you’re definitely a regular there. Smocked cuffs give it a fun and flirty flair — $29!

3. Weightless feel: You might forget you’re wearing this warm-weather top. Wear it with a cardigan during the cool months to own the look year-round — $29!

4. Total stunner: The front tie, the flare sleeves, the v-neck, the color . . . we’re obsessed. This top be a new go-to in your rotation — $27!

5. V-neck style: Cozy and chic, this v-neck top is the perfect casual gathering outfit. It’ll never go out of style — $20!

6. Off the shoulder: The way this top gathers around the waist is a flattering feature that both lengthens your torso and hides any lumps — $23!

6. Flowy find: Maybe you’re a corporate gal or maybe you just want to look like you close million-dollar deals. Either way, you’re covered — was $28, now $25!

7. Classy act: Thousands of people adore the way this dressy blouse fits, many stating they’ve bought it in multiple colors and counting — was $36, now $30!

8. Waffle knit: Look no further for a top you can lounge in, hit Whole Foods in or attend brunch in. It’s best for transitional weather (AKA right now) — $26!

9. Sweet and sexy: Ruffle sleeves and deep v-neck design are a combo made in fashion heaven! Try French tucking the front of this top — was $19, now $16!

10. Linen look: Breezy, slightly boho and ultra-versatile, this button-up blouse is a total steal. Grab it for 57% off in any color your heart desires — was $70, now $30!

11. Floral chic: There’s something mysterious about this three-quarter sleeve top. Wear it with white jeans or your favorite dress pants — $30!

12. Pretty pleated: Did someone say girls’ night? We adore the short puff sleeves and trendy pleated style for day and night outings alike — $20!

13. A no-brainer: When you know, you know. This lightweight tunic top will give you fashionista status wherever you go — $20!

14. One of a kind: You’re one of a kind, so your top should be, too! This textured number has a floral pattern that is all sorts of luxe — was $29, now $20!

15. Crowd favorite: Over 27,000 reviewers agree this short-sleeve t-shirt top deserves five stars — was $22, now $20!

16. Darling gal: How fun is this tiered top? We’re picturing it with a maxi skirt and sandals during the summer or jeans, a cardigan and boots during the winter — $20!

17. Total trendsetter: You’ll be as cozy as you are trendy in this oversized sweater top with stretchy ribbed material — was $26, now $20!