Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If you’ve seen pictures of Gisele Bundchen, or if you’ve been lucky enough to have seen her IRL, you’ve witnessed a merely perfect depiction of rich mom style. Everything from the casual shoes to flowy pants and oversized accessories is on point! But what we’re really hung up on is her selection of tops.

Related: 13 New Long-Sleeve Tops That Are Already Selling Out on Amazon It’s (nearly) layering season! While we adore the summer sunshine, picnics, sundresses and beach days, we’d be lying if we said we weren’t excited for fall. Aside from pumpkin patches and spiced lattes, one of our favorite things of all is fall fashion — we’re talking cozy fabrics, browns and maroons, cardigan sweaters and yes, […]

Every top in her rotation is flowy, lightweight and chic, all while maintaining a distinctly rich vibe and classy style. The tops are unique and have a variety of necklines, but almost all of them are short-sleeved and neutral in color. We adore the look!

Bundchen’s pieces are likely hundreds (if not thousands) of dollars, but we found some lookalike tops on Amazon that you’d expect to be in the triple-digit range. These 21 tops are loose, flowy and shockingly flattering, all while starting at $15 and remaining under $30. They’re ideal for any time of year!

Let’s jump in!

1. Our favorite: The styling possibilities are endless with this oversized crewneck tee. Trendy roll sleeves are just a bonus!

2. Textured knit: It’s not a poncho, it’s not a sweater and it’s not a tee . . . it’s a little bit of all of the above! This top is a dream team of fashionable styles.

3. Boho beauty: Gisele always French tucks the front of her shirt, so now we are too! Lace detailing gives this blouse a boho flair that’s sure to draw some attention.

4. Showstopper alert: Thousands of reviewers give this flowy top five stars and we see why! Wear it with denim jeans for a Nashville vibe.

5. Beach or . . . : We know summer is ending, but that doesn’t mean you can’t have a couple more beach days! This waffle knit top will be your go-to.

6. V-neck design: Pleated detailing, airy material, a deep v-neck and drapey sleeves are a few of our favorite things about this everyday top.

7. Hamptons mom: Once you see this top, you’ll understand why we consider it 110% rich mom. Grab it in over a dozen colors!

8. Ruffle sleeves: If you’re feeling dainty, check out this ruffle sleeve top with delicate-looking tiers. Soft girl era who?

9. Compliment-bound: Have you ever seen such a dynamic yet simple top? This one has studs rivets and all the ‘fixins. It’s perfect for brunch!

10. Subtle floral: We’re airing on the side of elegant, sweet and chic with this darling babydoll blouse. Get it for 31% off!

11. Professional gal: You can dress this down as you please, but if you’re a corporate queen, meet your new favorite office day top.

12. Super stretchy: A rayon, polyester and spandex blend makes this top the ideal balance of lightweight, skin-friendly and cooling. We adore the neckline details!

13. Gym attire: Anyone who knows Gisele Bundchen knows she has a workout regimen. Look like her while taking your hot girl walk!

14. Flattering fit: The peplum hem falls around your ribcage while material flows freely to the hem, giving your body some shape without squeezing.

15. Laid back: You’ll want to wear this top from the couch to the nail salon and everywhere in between. Maybe to your husband’s NFL game, too!

16. Classy act: We’re borderline obsessed with the sleeves on this top that’s both sexy and elegant. Okay, we’re fully obsessed.

17. Girls’ night: Have a wine and charcuterie date planned with the ladies? If not, it’s time to plan one. Your crew will thank you!

18. Perfect pair: All you need is a pair of jeans to become the most fashionable person in the room . . . or the town . . . or the city . . . or the nation. .

19. Go for it: Don’t hold back on your accessories! Wear this top with layered gold jewelry, oversized sunglasses and a rich mom tote, of course.

20. Button up: A collar, button-up design and airy gauze look make this cotton top truly one of a kind. It couldn’t be more versatile!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

21. Total steal: This ultra-comfy top should be way more expensive than it is, but you won’t hear Us complaining!