Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

It’s (nearly) layering season! While we adore the summer sunshine, picnics, sundresses and beach days, we’d be lying if we said we weren’t excited for fall. Aside from pumpkin patches and spiced lattes, one of our favorite things of all is fall fashion — we’re talking cozy fabrics, browns and maroons, cardigan sweaters and yes, long-sleeve tops!

Long-sleeve tops couldn’t be more versatile for the upcoming seasons, pairing perfectly with jeans, maxi skirts, leggings, sneakers, boots and any jewelry pieces you have in your collection. Lucky for Us, Amazon just dropped a slew of new tops that are quickly becoming bestsellers, making it easy to get ahead of the season in style!

So read on to find a new go-to top that will have to you trendsetting wherever you go. All tops are under $22 on Amazon!

1. Classy chic: We adore the lantern sleeve and elastic wrist combo! Seam detailing around the neckline makes this fall top extra trendy — was $15, now $12!

2. Super stripes: Everyone needs a go-to scoop neck top to pair with jeans and boots. This one is made of a stretchy viscose and spandex material — was $18, now $14!

3. Simplicity is key: The styling potential of a long-sleeve white tee is endless! This top is fitted without squeezing your upper arms and midsection — was $15, now $12!

4. Dressed up: This top can be either dressy or casual depending on what you wear it with! Choose between over a dozen different colors — was $26, now $20!

5. Relaxed fit: Whether you have a brunch with the girls or a grocery trip on the agenda, this top is your perfect match — was $20, now $16!

6. Holey sleeves: We’re rightfully obsessed with the sleeves on this business casual blouse. It has plenty of airflow for the transitional weather season — was $15, now $12!

7. Luxe-looking: With nearly perfect reviews, this brand-new lightweight top is bound to sell out. Reviewers adore the cozy material — $20!

8. Nashville flair: This top should be way more expensive than it is. An eyelet design gives it a one-of-a-kind look that practically guarantees compliments — $19!

9. Everyday fave: Need something to wear on the daily? We found your ideal top that pairs perfectly with leggings — was $26, now $20!

10. Swiss Alps: Almost considered a sweater, this long-sleeve top has thumb holes and a curved hem. Wear it to the slopes this winter — was $19, now $15!

11. Nautical fall: Something about this color block pullover top screams yacht wife! We adore the lightweight design and loose fit — was $27, now $22!

12. High neck: Talk about flattering! It’s not a full mock neck, but this classy top has a high neck that elongates your midsection — was $20, now $14!

13. Side split: Cozy and soft, this stunning number will be your new go-to top for all sorts of casual occasions this fall — was $25, now $20!