Most people interested in skincare, fitness and anything related to wellness know about collagen, but if you don’t know collagen as much more than a buzzword, let Us fill you in! Made up of 18 amino acids, collagen is a structural protein and a key component of connective tissues, helping support strength and flexibility in our tendons, muscles, bones, joints and skin.

Our bodies produce less collagen as we age, leading to stiff muscles, nail breakage, higher susceptibility to bone fractures and hair loss, to name a few. And since collagen is responsible for the skin’s plump, elastic appearance, a natural decrease in collagen yields sagging skin, fine lines and dullness. Ugh, the perils of aging!

It’s not a lost cause though . . . there’s a supplement for that! Incorporating collagen peptides into your diet can help the body regenerate what’s been broken down over time, but keep in mind that not all collagen peptides are created equal. I tried the bestselling collagen peptides powder on Amazon and seriously, my skin has never been more radiant!

This vanilla-flavored collagen powder contains collagen from grass-fed bovine that allows it to be easily absorbed and digested by the body. The powder supports the bones, joint mobility, muscle function and ligament health, all while tightening and smoothing the skin. It also contains amino acids our bodies use to build keratin and hold the hair follicles in place, a lifesaver for age-induced hair loss!

Get the Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides Powder for $22 (originally $30) on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 13, 2024, but are subject to change.

But let’s talk about the skin benefits a little more. With all the sun exposure most of Us have had lately, what better time to counterbalance the drying, age-accelerating effects of our beloved sun? Not only does this collagen powder provide the building blocks for firmer skin, but it can make your entire complexion smoother, brighter, more supple and hydrated, almost like a fountain of youth!

And if you’re active, the benefits stretch even further — pun intended. Collagen supplementation may lead to better-lubricated joints and reduced soreness, propelling further workouts. You’ll be feeling like the best version of yourself inside and out! All you have to do is be consistent.

It couldn’t be easier to incorporate this powder into your daily routine, either. I got the vanilla flavor which mixes perfectly into my morning (decaf) coffee and oatmeal, but you can also grab an unflavored, chocolate or lemon version. None of the formulas contain any gluten, dairy or sugar!

And it’s not just me who’s borderline obsessed with this formula. Over 46,000 reviewers give it five stars, many saying it makes them “look younger” and one writing, “After adding some of this to my coffee every morning like clockwork I have noticed my deep wrinkles filling out. I also had my 60-year-old mother use this and she had noticed a vast improvement in the way her knees feel in the morning. She is walking with much less pain.”

Do a quick scan through the review section and you’ll see for yourself. This powder should be much more expensive than it is, so take advantage of it!

Not what you’re looking for? Shop other collagen powders on Amazon and don’t forget to shop Amazon’s Daily Deals here!