Who doesn’t want a dazzling set of pearly whites? Even though my natural set isn’t too shabby, like everyone else, I aspire to have teeth so white that they’re blinding. Plus, bright white teeth are shockingly simple (and cheap!) to achieve nowadays with whitening strips — that is, if you don’t have sensitive teeth.

The dental gods decided to bless me with ultra-sensitive teeth, making it nearly impossible to use anything other than Sensodyne and Pronamel. I love these brands, but I’ve been eagerly searching for an intensive whitening version that will give me a smile like Julia Roberts. But since whitening strips are too harsh and in-office treatments are too expensive, so what’s one to do?

I needed something affordable, sustainable and gentle, so trying this professional whitening toothpaste was a no-brainer. My expectations weren’t sky-high given my track record with sensitivity-free toothpaste, however I was shocked by how this formula removed stains and plaque while noticeably brightening my smile — in just a few short days!

Get the Supersmile Professional Whitening Toothpaste for $25 on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 12, 2024, but are subject to change.

It uses a calcium peroxide-based ingredient called Calprox which not only whitens teeth, but remineralizes enamel and supports gum health. The formula also contains fluoride, calcium and phosphates for additional strength and cavity prevention, making it equally powerful as a deep-cleaning toothpaste as it is a teeth whitener.

With toothpaste, however, what’s not in the formula is just as important as what is; this one doesn’t contain any parabens, sulfates, harsh bleaching agents, BPA or silica, making it safe for clean beauty enthusiasts, too! And unlike many whitening treatments that require 20 minutes of misery or a long tail-end addition to your brushing regimen, using this toothpaste replaces your current toothpaste. You don’t have to change anything about your routine!

If you want to really seal the teeth whitening deal though, the brand recommends pairing the toothpaste with the Supersmile Whitening Accelerator. With this combo, your teeth can get five shades lighter in six days! And there’s no fuss with this formula, either — simply add some to your toothpaste and brush away all the stains, discoloration and bad breath. If you try the combo, you’ll have to report back!

The toothpaste alone has reviewers obsessed, one saying her dentist even asked what she was using and another saying it’s the “best toothpaste out there”. “The best toothpaste period,” one writes. “I’ve used it for over 14 years. Whitens, heals micro cavities, melts off plaque. I wake up with squeaky clean teeth, no morning breath. I am honestly obsessed. Will continue to use it forever.”

Oh, and you’ll love the flavor! So grab a tube and get ready for a stream of compliments.

