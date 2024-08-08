Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

At this stage of the game, most of Us know that using a flat iron to fry our hair into line is a big no-no. Not only does it dry out your hair, but it strips, breaks and damages strands beyond repair. Think about putting your hair on a sizzling hot griddle and letting it sit there for a bit . . . that’s what straightening does!

But if you have wavy, curly or combination hair and want to enjoy straight hair with a sleek, smooth finish, what’s the alternative? Last month, we may have told you to get used to your natural hair and learn to accept it, but that was before we tried this viral wet-to-dry straightener and styler from Conair. It’s suitable for all hair types, even yours!

This wand has three airflow settings and four temperature settings to suit your unique hair needs, coming with attachments that straighten, volumize, stretch and style while it dries. It does this without any extreme heat, even featuring an “ultra-care mode” that alternates between hot and cool air!

The comb attachment has ceramic plates that smooth and straighten, radiating heat to both dry and flatten. Your hair comes out looking shiny, silky and healthy in record time! If you have ultra-curly hair, however, the stretching and detangling attachment is for you. The attachment is designed to gently detangle the hair and separate strands while drying, further preventing breakage and damage in the styling process.

And if you just want a simple blowout, this wand utilizes a streamlined airflow to optimize speed and pressure, yielding the perfect — yes, we said perfect — blowout every time. The airspeed goes up to 75 miles per hour, so it really gets the job done! Simply use the volumizing attachment and get ready for the compliments to start rolling in.

Oh, and if you struggle with frizz (don’t we all?), advanced plasma technology combines positive and negative ions to nearly eliminate frizz regardless of the attachment. You’re guaranteed the sleek, smooth look you seek! Considering how well it works, this wand should probably be way more expensive than it is . . . but you won’t hear Us complaining!

“This dryer is amazing and is truly an all-in-one,” one reviewer writes. “I’m baffled at how they packed such a punch into one small tube. The pictures don’t do it justice, I am literally in love with how smooth this left my hair and that I don’t need to use a straightener after.”

Get the Conair InfinitiPro DigitalAire All-in-One Wand for $150 on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 8, 2024, but are subject to change.

