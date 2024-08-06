Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

The official turn of July to August reminds Us that Labor Day is just around the corner — sad! In other words, our days of frolicking on the beach while we get a golden tan and drink something fizzy are coming to a close. It also means that sundress season is ending . . . but that doesn’t mean dress season is!

Just because we won’t be poolside 24/7 anymore doesn’t mean we can’t wear dresses; in fact, August, September and October are ideal months to turn beach babe into classy queen! We’re switching out our mesh fabrics and mini dresses for thin and lightweight knits, luxe-looking satin, textured styles and this bestselling dress that happens to be on sale.

Not only does this stunning dress protect your bank account, but it gives you instant goddess status. Made of a stretchy viscose, polyamide and polyester blend, the bodycon outfit flatters your body in all the right places without squeezing. Even if you don’t typically opt for fitted dresses, you’re going to fall in love with the way this “magic” dress hides cellulite, smoothes bumps and slims the midsection while giving your booty some shape and lengthening your legs!

Thick spaghetti straps make this square-neck outfit sexy yet tasteful. The tank style is just summery enough while ribbed knit material gives it an early fall flair, ideal for the weather these next few months (and even next spring!). The dress has a horizontal stripe pattern, midi length, low side slit and beige hue, all of which combine to create the ultimate rich-looking ensemble. It couldn’t be better for your upcoming occasions, casual and elegant alike!

To dress it down, simply wear this dress with oversized sunglasses, a tote bag, flat white sneakers and a sun hat; for medium-nice occasions, all you need is a pair of sandals and a crossbody! If you want to go full classy mode, try wearing this dress with strappy heels, layered jewelry and a handbag. So luxe!

And while we love the beige and white pattern, there are 16 different variations to choose from, all of which flatter your shape in the best way possible. One reviewer calls this the “perfect staple”, writing, “While this is a body con, it doesn’t squeeze at all. I credit this to the material itself which is like a buttery soft knit. I honestly want to order this in all colors! What makes it even more worth it is that it is completely inexpensive with quality that beats other brands with similar styles!”

We’re grabbing this outfit STAT. Grab yours and get ready for the compliments!

Get the Meerokeety Sleeveless Striped Midi Dress for $25 (originally $30) on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 6, 2024, but are subject to change.

