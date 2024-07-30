Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

In my humble opinion, the only thing worse than being too cold while lounging around the house is being too hot. Grabbing a blanket and snuggling up with your pup on the couch are simple . . . it’s trying to cool down without doubling the energy bill that’s a struggle, especially during the warm months!

An old tee and shorts may seem like the best solution to your body temperature troubles, but even t-shirts can be heavy, hot and confining — not to mention they aren’t the most stylish. Loungewear doesn’t have to be stylish, but if it were comfy, cooling, and just happened to be fashionable, wouldn’t that be an ideal scenario?

Well, folks, it’s an ideal scenario. I found a way to stay cool while looking like a high-society princess, all without breaking the bank. This bestselling satin outfit set is worth the hype (and more)! Not only does it feel like wearing nothing at all, but it’s trendy enough to pair with strappy sandals and wear to a dinner party.

Made of a polyester and spandex blend, this short-sleeve top and pants set genuinely feels like mulberry silk. The top has a relaxed fit, crew neckline, flowy sleeves and a chest pocket for added style, making it an ideal lounge piece that won’t squeeze, poke or itch. It has a versatile design that half-tucks beautifully into the pants — or into other lounge pants, skirts or shorts if you choose to mix and match.

Equally comfy are the pants; they’re loose with wide legs, an elastic waistband and two pockets for all of your essentials. These pants can be worn with the top, of course, however they can also be paired with a tank top and cardigan for a night on the town or with sneakers and a white tee for a day of errands . . . get creative with it! We love the look of this set with strappy sandals, layered jewelry and a nice handbag for upscale occasions, but you can also wear it with flats and a crossbody for an ultra-chic look.

And if you’re not sure what to wear it to, the sky’s the limit! Coworker birthday parties, baby showers, girls’ nights or even date nights with your couch are all fair game. There are over 20 different colors to choose from, too, so you’re destined to find your perfect outfit match!

It doesn’t matter if it’s summer, fall, winter or spring — this loungewear set is absolutely essential. Grab yours and let’s have a movie night!

Get the Ekouaer Silky Satin Loungewear Set for $28 on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 30, 2024, but are subject to change.

