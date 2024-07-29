Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Sets are in! And not just for summer — we’re talking summer, fall and beyond. Everyone from celebrities to people like Us are rocking two-piece outfits, whether it be a long-sleeve top and wide-leg pants, a tank top and maxi skirt, a tee and shorts or any combination of the above. It makes getting ready a breeze!

Related: 15 Printed Dresses and Sets That Scream 'Vacationing in Italy' Happy mid-summer, friends! We’ve made it to what feels like the most sweltering point of the year. It’s been a great run of beach days and pool parties, and we’re not saying goodbye to any of that yet — there’s still well over a month until Labor Day! If you’ve been living in Euro-girl outfits […]

If you want to be on top of a trend that’s already trendy, otherwise known as nail it in every way possible, European-inspired sets are something you need to know about. And no, you don’t have to fly to France and take inventory of what the ladies are wearing over there . . . we did that for you!

These sets can all be found on Amazon, all for under $30. You’ll feel like you’re lounging in a Santorini villa while you turn heads wherever you go!

1. Go with the flow! We adore the ribbed material and pleated pants of this everyday outfit.

2. You’ll look like a Parisian gal guaranteed when you rock this casual knit top and shorts set. Comfy is an understatement!

3. Night out on the agenda? Look no further for your go-to outfit! The midi skirt is both tasteful and sexy.

4. Quiet luxury is a staple in European style. This tank top and pants set looks way more expensive than it is!

5. You don’t have to rock an all-white look, but we adore the classy style of this casual duo!

6. A polyester, rayon and spandex blend keeps this set extra soft and stretchy. Wear it with sandals or sneakers!

7. Cap sleeves, a front pocket, knit material and contrasting pants make this two-piece outfit all types of sophisticated.

8. Mock necks are fashionable all year round, so grab this set and wear it through the fall, winter and spring!

9. Get ready to be the star of the show at every dinner party (or couch party) you attend this season.

10. We can’t believe how soft this outfit is! Biker shorts give it a sporty and athletic flair, perfect for those a.m. coffee runs.

11. Pockets are just one thing you’ll adore about this high-neck tank and shorts set. The gray hue is ultra-chic!

12. Square necklines flatter the collarbone while high-rise bottoms tuck in the waist. Combine them with this stunning number!

13. Made of a linen and rayon blend, this outfit looks 100% linen but has the comfort and smoothness of rayon.

14. This pullover top and shorts set is a total steal! Wear it with a belt, espadrille sandals and a floppy hat for a beachy look.

15. How fun is this color? You’ll love the way this linen set fits, especially the loose top.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

16. There’s nothing quite like lounging in luxury. This set can be dressed up or down with a quick change of shoes!